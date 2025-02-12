Avril Lavigne Will Finally Perform At Warped Tour

At long last, the pop-punk princess will take her festival throne. Avril Lavigne is set to take the Warped Tour stage this year, marking her first time playing the most famous emo rock music event ever.

Lavigne will perform two dates at the 2025 Warped Tour, hitting the stage June 14 and 15 in Washington, D.C. It’s a big deal for both Lavigne and the tour as well, since the concert series had been on hiatus for the past six years. Lavigne’s fellow headliners include Simple Plan, 3OH!3, Bowling for Soup, and more. The festival will also play Long Beach, California on July 26 and 27, and Orlando, Florida on Nov. 15 and 16.

“So many of the bands I grew up listening to got their start playing this legendary tour,” Lavigne told Rolling Stone upon her announcement. “Many of my friends are nostalgic for those parking lot summers, so I’m excited to be a part of this new rendition.”

Her Warped Tour set is the latest in Lavigne’s recent re-embrace of her early-2000s pop-punk sound. She’s also setting off on a second part of her Greatest Hits Tour this summer, and, in the fall, she’ll play the emo rock festival When We Were Young.

Lavigne famously stepped away from the rock elements of her earlier music for a long period of time. Her third album The Best Damn Thing veered hard into bubblegum pop in both sound and aesthetics, with subsequent albums also leaning more into her pop sensibilities. In 2021, she harkened back to her earlier work with the built-for-Hot Topic single “Bite Me,” which she followed up with her 2022 skate-punk album Love Sux.

With a Warped Tour set now on the horizon, it appears the old Avril truly is back. And you know what that calls for: a rewatch of Lavigne’s legendary “rock chick” monologue.