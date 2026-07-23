Adéla’s Debut Album Is Officially On The Way

Madonna will always and forever be the Queen of Pop, with Britney Spears close behind her as the Princess. But the position of Prima of Pop is wide open for the taking — or at least it was, until Adéla came along.

Today, the rising star announced that her debut full-length project, Prima, will arrive on Sept. 4, nearly one year after breaking onto the scene with her 2025 EP, The Provocateur. Through themes of love, yearning, identity, autonomy, and friendship, the album will serve as a complicatedly honest depiction of the female experience, per a press release.

Coupled with the album announcement came her latest single, “Ain’t In LA.” An ode to the girls with big dreams and humble beginnings, the music video sees Adéla living out her superstar fantasies from her bedroom. “Maybe tonight / We don’t gotta runaway / It’s all a lie / The baddest b*tches ain’t in LA,” the Slovak declares in the chorus.

Prima is available now for presave.