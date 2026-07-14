Somehow, Sunglasses Got Even Bigger For Summer 2026

Summer 2025 saw buggy, face-covering sunglasses take celebrities’ faces by storm, with small, rectangular and oval-shaped frames taking a backseat (unless you’re a Jenner, of course). This summer, the girls have raised the stakes higher and gone even larger with their eye-shrouding specs. Bigger is better, ladies.

One key driver of the trend is, as ever, Dua Lipa, who embraced massive accessories around the new year with a stop in South America that saw her pair saucer-like bangles with extra-large handbags and, yes, some seriously oversized sunnies. After her whirlwind honeymoon in June, she’s been spotted popping in and out of Electric Lady Studios in New York (DL4, anyone?) wearing the same pair of oval Gucci shades that take over her eyebrows and most of her cheeks. No sleep? No problem.

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Many of our favorite stylish ladies are also leading the charge towards even more clownish proportions on their noses and bridges this summer. Rihanna has a diverse eyewear selection for her city moments, but our favorites are the face-wrapping Saint Laurent pair that give a sporty twist to covering your eye bags with ease. Jennifer Lawrence loves to fixate on one style of bag or sunglass, and her choice of the summer is The Row’s incredibly sold-out Maud style, an aviator-style black acetate pair that take up freakishly large amounts of facial real estate. Milly Alcock did Supergirl promo last month in almost exclusively the same pair of Alaïa Butterfly shades that are cartoonishly large and bug-like.

Rihanna Backgrid Jennifer Lawrence Backgrid Milly Alcock Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Milly Alcock Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

You may be asking yourself: What’s in the air? Michael Rider’s Celine is the name on everyone’s mind, and his Spring/Summer 2026 collection brought about the Disc sunglasses. They’re comically oversized circle shades that dare to ask: What if your favorite pair of specs were actually twice as big? The style set’s response has been ravenous, and they are one of the most sought-after pairs on the market right now. Rider offered up all manner of eyewear at that show, from sleek suggestions of a sunglass to the larger-than-necessary Disc, and with the rabid demand for the supersized silhouette, it’s clear the girls are after the full look for now.

Celine Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adwoa Aboah and Tracee Ellis Ross Instagram/@adwoaaboah Elsa Hosk Instagram/@hoskelsa 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

So, if your have your eye on some gold-wire oval spectacles to tide you over until Labor Day, maybe you should reconsider and think larger than life for the rest of the summer. Not only can you skip concealer and eyeliner with the trend, you can rest assured you and your bug-eyed crew will be one trend ahead of the pack.