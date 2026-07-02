After weeks of yacht days, coastal cafés, and envy-inducing honeymoon photo dumps from Italy, Dua Lipa is officially back in New York City. But her first stop back stateside may have already revealed what's next.

On Wednesday, Lipa was photographed arriving at Electric Lady Studios, raising the obvious question: is album four already in the works?

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Of course, she dressed for the occasion. Lipa stepped out in an outfit of equal parts downtown off-duty and meticulously considered: Chanel ballet flats, Polo Ralph Lauren distressed denim cutoffs, and a nod to every it-girl’s current obsession, Ann Demeulemeester, via an “Are You Dreaming” sketch-print long-sleeve tee. She tied the look together with a Celine Western belt, a backwards Palace London six-panel cap, a Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori watch, a Chanel Maxi Flap bag, and, of course, her custom Eera engagement ring.

Is it too early to start manifesting a follow up to Radical Optimism? Maybe. Are we going to anyway? Absolutely.