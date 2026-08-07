Abercrombie Does Jeans On Jeans At Jean’s

Taking time out of one’s busy summer schedule — after all, sipping wine in a park is an activity — to get to a party in August takes a certain pull. There were gravitational forces in the way of a swanky denim party downtown, a preppy store takeover uptown, and across the world, Pride parties got us off our asses and into the streets, bars, and venues we know and love. Keep scrolling to see how we partied with our favorites across all trends and time zones.

Abercrombie & Fitch Celebrates Denim After Dark

Abercrombie & Fitch’s Fall 2026 denim campaign was a reclamation of their city roots that starred New York cool girls Paloma Elsesser and Emily Ratajkowski, who were both naturally on the scene for the celebratory party at Jean’s (fitting, right?). Guests like Iris Law and KJ Apa enjoyed fries, martinis, and a Tuesday night DJ set that could’ve easily lasted into the next morning.

Iris Law Matt Weinberger Jordan Clarkson, KJ Apa, Chase Stokes Matt Weinberger Paloma Elsesser Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Dsquared2 Parties For Pride

What do you get when you mix a W Hotel property, a drag queen, and two gay designers? Maybe the most high-fashion party during Amsterdam Pride. Dsquared2 has always been about the queer community, and it put its money where its mouth is and hosted a World Pride celebration at W Amsterdam with the help of their scantily-clad friends and Gottmik, who served as DJ.

Dean & Dan Caten, Gottmik Courtesy of Dsquared2 Gottmik Courtesy of Dsquared2 Max Heuvelman Courtesy of Dsquared2 Courtesy of Dsquared2 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Nordstrom Goes Preppy With Polo Ralph Lauren

You know that TikTok of the girl walking into a store and exclaiming, “It’s so preppy in here!”? That’s probably exactly what was said by the host of creators when they entered Nordstrom’s ground-level Polo Ralph Lauren takeover. On display is the official US Open swag made by Polo, plus other summer must-haves as seen on style stars like Jalil Johnson and Meredith Hayden.