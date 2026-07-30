Alysa Liu (& Her Clones) Lead Nike’s New StudioFleece Campaign

I don’t even want to utter the word “fall” yet, but with the way the fashion merry-go-round works, it’s time to start thinking about what your wardrobe might look like in a month or so. If you’re not ready to let go of your trusty babydoll dress, we have options for you; if you’re ready to re-up on denim or swap out some beloved (albeit old) sweats for a fresh pair, we also have you covered. Before we head into the most offline month of the year, take a peek at what may be trending after Labor Day and get ahead of your fall shopping below.

Abercrombie & Fitch Returns To The City

While Abercrombie & Fitch might’ve dominated mall culture in the aughts, did you know it was founded in New York City? It turns back time to its 1892 founding year with their Fall 2026 denim campaign featuring perennial city cool girls Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser, plus Giants players Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers. Highlights for the Fall offering include wide-leg indigo, roomy army-green trousers, and classic mid-washes, all styled with a slightly Western edge. Shop the collection in stores now and on abercrombie.com.

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Daisy Chain Fields-Ify Your Phone

Olivia Rodrigo, busiest woman in music and Lego lover, is also now a phone case designer. She teamed up with our faves over at Wildflower Cases to create a bespoke case in honor of her music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, which is now available to shop here. 25 percent of the proceeds will go towards Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields fund, directly supporting women’s organizations she loves.

I.AM.GIA Meets GTA

The brand behind one of our favorite World Cup collections (sounds unlikely, but it worked) is back with a collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist T-Rex, who dreamed up GIA GTA. Think of the baddies in the video game you might see on the street, and the collection mirrors what they might wear: bodycon dresses, sheer matching separates, and teeny-tiny capris and tube tops. LA icon Angelyne joined a cast of other hot girls to be lensed by Indiana for the campaign.

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Tap Into The Glow Zone

Beyond Yoga is a go-to for Pilates princesses across America, and its latest collection, glowzone, is sure to find its way to a Solidcore class near you very soon. It’s one of its first truly sweat-proof line with a new moisture-wicking fabric that doesn’t skimp on comfort, support, or style, with colors ranging from kelly green to classic neutrals that will slip into your weekly workout rotation with ease. Shop the range online here.

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Nike Gets Soft With It

The brand’s new StudioFleece drop full of perfectly cut hoodies and sweatpants is destined to be the new everyday off-court uniform for all their athletes. The girls — like campaign stars Alysa Liu and ShaCarri Richardson — have options, as they all come in light, mid, and heavy weights depending on the weather and just how couch potato-y one’s day off is. Shop the new collection here.

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Mackage Buttons Up With The Girls

The brand behind many city dwellers’ favorite outerwear conceived of a shoot centered around women in art from New York showing off how they would style hero pieces from the label. The results give a sense of how the ladies, including gallerist Hannah Traore and curator Brooke Wise might take their trenches from a meeting to drinks on the Lower East Side. Check out the full series and interview with Instagram’s @isaaclikes here.

Brooke Wise, Independent Curator Courtesy of Mackage Fong Min Liao, Artist Courtesy of Mackage Hannah Traore, Hannah Traore Gallery Courtesy of Mackage Lily Mortimer, Director at Zwirner Courtesy of Mackage 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Best Pieces In Dôen’s Pre-Fall Collection Aren’t The Dresses...

... it’s the handkerchief-style top and balloon pants. Don’t worry, though: Their cornerstone slip dresses still hit for the Pre-Fall drop, including a patterned boat-neck style and the ever-trendy babydoll piece. But the unique separates are what we’re planning on adding to cart from the drop, which launched here.

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In The Fall Campaign Universe...

McQueen tapped Karen Elson and Elsesser for its cinema-noir-inspired campaign with gorgeous dresses and a mood you can’t beat.

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Tommy Hilfiger chose Romeo Beckham as their denim muse of the moment, cast alongside creatives and models from all corners of the style world that show jeans are really a blank canvas for expression. The Fall collection offers everything from an on-trend ‘90s baggy style to a classic dark-wash high-rise pair, which are available to shop here.

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Ferragamo went all-in on the cornerstone of their brand, shoes, with a footwear-obsessed campaign featuring a regal Anok Yai sat atop a literal shoe chair and Vittoria Ceretti is awash with options for her feet.

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And In Celeb-Fashion House News...

Lola Tung officially joins Coach as an ambassador, further strengthening her ties with the label that has invited her to its front row and dressed her for important style moments across her booked and busy year.