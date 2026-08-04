Fly Guys: The 11 Stars Shaping Men’s Fashion Now

What makes someone a style star in 2026? Most anything can be fabricated online with AI, whether via words or images, and therefore style can be a digital front with the right designers, stylists, and looks displayed across social media. Real style in this day and age must extend beyond the 2D and make an impact both on the street and on the ’Gram. Moving the cultural needle takes nerve, from trying an emerging designer or underground silhouette to ushering in new waves of style — whether that’s bringing back skinny jeans or toting a handbag.

Instead of highlighting the major men’s fashion players (there will be other times to spotlight Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles, trust), we’re spotlighting the men making fashionable waves on the fringes of the mainstream while still shaping culture. These 11 guys have made names for themselves in the worlds of music and entertainment, and wherever they go, you can rest assured a breakout fashion moment is not far behind. Some of them are public about their brand ambassadorships, and others rarely have photos taken of themselves, but all are influencing and responding to the moment. Below, meet the actors, athletes, and musicians we’ve been following this year.

Tyriq Withers Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images Nobody has had a star-making year quite like Withers, who landed several leading-man roles in Him, Reminders of Him, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. He quickly joined forces with stylist Jason Bolden, who knows how to flaunt Withers’ athletic frame in flared suits from Louis Vuitton, a house Withers has close ties with, plus designers like Burberry, Wales Bonner, and Fear of God. He’s always dapper and fresh, and he puts a subtle feminine twist on classic menswear that he carries oh so well. With a smile like that, it’s hard not to pull almost anything off.

Jack Innanen TheStewartofNY/WireImage Innanen may have gotten his start making silly TikToks, but he quickly transformed himself into a legitimate screen presence — and his press-tour looks for shows like Adults have seen him up the fashion ante. He regularly wears workwear-inspired high fashion from Saint Laurent and isn’t afraid to rock a handbag or two. His athletic build lends itself well to roomy jackets and wide-leg jeans, and he hits on trends without feeling like a hype boy. When the occasion calls, he and stylist Brian Meller go full formal in modern takes on suiting from Thom Browne and Loewe.

2hollis Edward Berthelot/Getty Images A modern-day pop hero at only 22 years old? We’ve heard of weirder things, but 2hollis has quickly carved out space for himself as a force in both music and fashion. He carries the Rick Owens-adjacent torch for hyperpop artists and regularly looks like he was plucked from a late ’90s Alexander McQueen runway. His gothic pop fashion involves skinny jeans, studded belts, heavy doses of eyeliner, and often no shirt. It’s in line with rockers and punk stars of the past, yet totally his.

Tyler Kolek ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images The Knicks rookie may have gone viral during Christmas for saving the holiday game, but his fashion during the NBA Championship tunnel walks got him headlines for a whole different reason. In a sea of hype-guy-adjacent athlete fashion, Kolek set himself apart with vintage Prada coats, Yohji Yamamoto grails, and selvedge denim that channel John F. Kennedy Jr.’s swag mixed with a 2026 Tribeca husband who has an account at La Garçonne. It’s trend-agnostic: classic pieces with a bit of flair, like The Row’s Margaux bag paired with a crisp white button-down. It’s easy, uncomplicated, and distinctly not flashy.

Manu Ríos Pablo Cuadra/WireImage The Spanish actor known for playing a heartthrob on Elite is making waves of his own in the fashion universe. He’s one of the few men who wear a Miu Miu windbreaker one minute and custom Karl Lagerfeld to the Met Gala the next. A Saint Laurent favorite with close ties to Prada, Ríos also founded a clothing label, Carrer, with his stylist and creative partner Marc Forné that focuses on elevated basics with a workwear twist. He walks the walk and talks the talk when it comes to trends, wearing double-cuffed shirts to the Oscars and pulling off flip-flops with cargo pants.

Owen Thiele TheStewartofNY/GC Images Another Adults actor on our list? We couldn’t help ourselves. Thiele is fiercely unique, whether spilling brain-rot on his podcast or hitting up a red carpet. He often sports slim-fitting Valentino collarless suits or Gucci dress shirts and rarely strays from his ultra-skinny silhouette. It’s dapper, high-fashion, and clean without sacrificing his whimsy. The result is someone who not only knows their body, but dresses for it with glee. It doesn’t hurt that his partner is super stylist Jared Ellner, who helps bring his vision to life.

Luther Ford Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images Ford is a breakout star to watch, with a visit to Cannes this year and a role on The Crown as Prince Harry already under his belt. His long legs and stature lend themselves well to elongated suits from Ferragamo and runway samples fresh off the catwalks of Saint Laurent and Miu Miu. He could also very well be a model, having dipped his toes onto the runway for Miu Miu in 2024. His ginger hair and androgynous look lend themselves well to his unisex style, which was on full display at Cannes in a nipped-in Saint Laurent suit. It’s elegant and severe with a commitment to glamour refreshing for the young Hollywood scene.

Jules Koundé Pierre Suu/Getty Images While the entire French national soccer team has incredible style (after all, Jacquemus designed the kits for the World Cup), Koundé is a true individual. His tunnel outfits are runway ’fits come to life, with pooling denim, workwear jackets, and sweater vests playing with his signature bling and oversize sunglasses. His swagger hasn’t gone unnoticed by Jacquemus, Messika, and Adidas, who have tapped him for campaigns, and he loves to rock insider-fashion labels like Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and streetwear designers like Kapital. His clear love for shopping and dressing makes him a joy to watch, since you never know what silhouette he’ll step out in next.

Jordan Firstman Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Firstman is the wild child of Hollywood, with a hilarious turn on I Love LA and a rowdy, intimate directorial debut on the horizon with Club Kid. For his day-to-day outfits, he opts for gay-guy staples like tank tops, chunky necklaces, and sporty sneakers, but for his directorial debut at Cannes, he dressed the part and then some. With the help of stylists Chloe and Chanelle Delgadillo, he turned out sharp-as-nails Balenciaga and Tom Ford suits. With a pair of funky glasses, though, he never loses sight of his essence; that is, a fun party-loving comedian with a bright future in Hollywood.

Mk.gee Marleen Moise/Getty Images It’s hard to comment on the style of someone who rarely takes photos and often appears in just jeans and a vintage T-shirt, but when you’ve inspired and soundtracked an entire Dior Men’s show, it’s hard to dispute your influence. The guitarist known for doing inhumanly brilliant things with his Fender favors oversize jackets and shirts on stage paired with denim tucked into boots, and that’s about all we get of his style. His rocker imprint was all over Jonathan Anderson’s Fall 2026 menswear show, proving that if specific outfits can’t be repeated, a vibe most definitely can.