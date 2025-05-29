20-somethings are the last people you should be asking for life advice — but we’re doing it anyway. In honor of the premiere of the new FX series Adults, a coming-of-age comedy about a group of young New York-based besties navigating the real world, we’ve tapped the help of cast members Owen Thiele, Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, and Amita Rao to answer all your burning questions about adulthood.

I hate my roommate’s boyfriend – he’s always here and eats all of our food. Should I say something?

Owen Thiele: If you want. I can’t deal with this right now.

Malik Elassal: Boyfriends are an invasive species in a space. You should say something, but you should know that there will be fallout.

Lucy Freyer: You should absolutely say something! Are you kidding? YES! The three of you should just sit down and have a mature and open conversation! I’m sure it’s just a miscommunication! He will definitely understand!

Or — wait, here’s another option — you take the slow-burn approach — this is honestly probably better, so scratch what I said before; leave passive aggressive little post-it notes on the fridge and label all your food with your name in big black sharpie. It’ll probably take a few months for him to catch on, as the post-its become less passive and more aggressive, but it’ll be worth it because this method avoids any kind of uncomfortable confrontation :)

Jack Innanen: You should totally say something, you should say — “Are you okay?” He sounds to me like a lost soul. This may be an opportunity for you to guide and nurture him rather than scorn or shoo.This man feels safe and full with you. That’s rare. Steal him from your roommate. Marry him. Enemies to lovers. This life is beautiful.

Amita Rao: Yes, I believe in open, honest communication. Tell him you hate him. Tell him he's giving you an eating disorder (nonconsensual). (A consensual eating disorder would be Ozempic.)

My boss denied my PTO but my trip is already booked. What should I do?

Owen: Bring your boss with you. Is he hot?

Malik: Well, I’m not the best guy to ask about something like this because my advice is just quit that job and find one that is more in line with your vibes.

Jack: Buy a 3D printer and get active OR invite them on the trip. Great bonding opportunity. Throw me an invite too actually please. Thank you.

Amita: I believe in lying when the moment's right. Do you have any grandparents left or have you used them as an excuse in one too many "family emergencies?”

How old is too old to not own a bed-frame?

Owen: I read that a mattress on the floor can get moldy. Take that in, sit with that.

Malik: Honestly sleeping on the floor is good for you. I think this whole bedframe = maturity nonsense was started by big headboard™ to move units. Also 29 years old.

Lucy: This is where I draw the line. I think there is no appropriate age to not have a bed frame. And putting your mattress on a couple of wood pallets doesn’t count.

Jack: Classic Big Bed propaganda. Who paid you to write this? Was it Sleep Country Canada? Those bastards.

Amita: In theory: 22. In practice: Figuring it out as we speak.

What’s your go-to lazy dinner recipe?

Owen: Parmesan cheese chunks and a baguette. We’re in France if you close your eyes…

Malik: I do those Factor meals so most of my dinners are insanely lazy. Factor! Please sponsor me! I’ll eat your little Bladerunner meals forever!

Lucy: I love Laab, it’s so flavorful that you’d never know how simple it is to make.

Jack: Cheez-Its.

Amita: Jianbing. It's sooooo yummy. I found this video during the pandemic and have been making it since.

Should I be paying my own phone bill?

Owen: Absolutely not. It’s a human right to stay on your parent’s phone bill. It’s a law… like legally. Take me to court!

Malik: I think it’s fine if your parents pay your phone bill, but only if you call them every day.

Lucy: Definitely not. The phone bill is the final frontier of independence and the longer you stave off paying it yourself, the younger you are. That’s just math.

Jack: Just get an iPod touch and download textPlus instead. Remember that? Bring that back.

Amita: Absolutely not. If people wanna talk to you, they can pay.

Should I go to grad school?

Owen: Yeah, f*ck it. Try anything once. Ask my boyfriend — we just recently swapped lube for Rhode. It’s good to just try things.

Malik: You're talking to a guy who dropped out of college... twice. I think the move is to become so successful in a non-academic venture that the school just eventually gives you your Master’s for clout.

Lucy: Oh…

Jack: Yes! Learn. Indulge. Nurture your curiosity. Debt is fake. Just simply don’t pay. What’s the worst they can do? Sell your debt to some other debt collector? Don’t pay them. Debt is an illusion, numbers on a screen. Knowledge is real. Godspeed dude.

Amita: I mean, sure. The world's crumbling around us regardless — do you wanna be at a desk job or a campus when it happens?