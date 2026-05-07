Can Harry Styles’ Shorts Get Any Shorter?

The Met Gala came and went this Monday, with a theme loosely interpreted by most, conquered by very few, and an afterparty lineup that got Connor Storrie out until 6 a.m. The world spins madly on and away from the decadence of fashion’s biggest night, and we have a few pieces of business to tend to that involve summer campaigns, new bags, and the rare acceptable use of AI in a commercial. See what else caught our attention on our feeds this week below.

Hailey Bieber Stays Booked & Busy

A Time100 nod, a few custom Met Gala looks, and new Rhode launches clearly are not keeping Mrs. Bieber from becoming a fashion muse in her own right. A few weeks after her Saint Laurent campaign dropped, she’s back in front of the camera, this time for Alaïa. For the first time, she is the brand’s muse, showing off a tiered fuchsia maxi skirt and orange tied bandeau top.

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Get Into Harry Styles’ Silky-Shorts Look

The full-time kisser and part-time disco singer released the “Dance No More” music video today, and he becomes one of the few men to have a custom Marc Jacobs look to his name (other men include, well, Mr. Jacobs himself). The oversized white blazer and yellow tie meet their athletic match in a cropped blue hoodie and the shortest shorts he’s worn yet. Turns out, it might be leg day everyday this summer.

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Timothée Chalamet’s Latest Role Is For Adidas

Chalamet is famously a basketball and football guy, but clearly, he also knows his soccer — or football, as he says in his new Adidas campaign. The pre-World Cup short film, which also stars an AI David Beckham, Trinity Rodman, and Bad Bunny, feels like something cooked up in Timmy’s weird (complimentary) mind, and we’re here for the rollout of soccer’s largest global moment.

Old Navy Enlists The Princess Of Hot

With the help of Zac Posen, Old Navy is turning a new leaf. Their summer campaign features Paris Hilton alongside her mother Kathy and reality stars Rob Rausch and Ciara Miller. Who would have thought we live in a world where Kathy Hilton gets to apply sunscreen to Rausch’s snake tattoos...

Courtesy of Old Navy

NikeSKIMS Hits The Mat

My matching-separates-loving Pilates girlies, you’re in luck: The latest launch from the NikeSKIMS collection is all about the studio. The seamless look and feel of Skims’ second-skin pieces meets with the technical savvy of Nike for crop tops, bras, and high-waist leggings ideal for popping in and out of your favorite yoga studio of choice. Shop the full collection on May 14.

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Givenchy’s New Bag Comes Street-Style-Tested

The Voyou Bucket bag is a slouchier take on the brand’s classic Voyou, with a cinched top and more bohemian feel to it. It’s been worn by Sarah Pidgeon in New York in black, and we’re partial to the striking Yves Klein blue and muddy brown. Plus, at just under $2,000, it’s one of the more affordable (comparatively, OK?) luxury bags on the market right now. Shop the whole range here.