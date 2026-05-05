NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner at the Surrey Hotel on Upper East Side...
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Fashion

The Best Afterparty Looks At The 2026 Met Gala

Because everything noteworthy happens after midnight.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The poor unfortunate souls who live around the cluster of luxury hotels on the Upper East Side got no sleep last night. Between the sprinter vans coming and going and the camera flashes popping ‘til 6 a.m., there was no rest for anyone around the Met Gala. The main event comes and goes, but the afterparties are where the real magic happens. Everyone disperses into the city for a night of revelry, dancing, and finally letting their hair down after sitting in a glam chair for the majority of the day.

We spied with our little eyes a few trends for the late-night debauchery — namely, more nipples (hi, Alex Consani and Charli xcx), lots of lace (ditto), and even an arm cuff or two. The place to be was Saint Laurent’s intimate affair at one of our favorite haunts, People’s, where Olivia Rodrigo, Gabbriette, and even Mick Jagger made appearances. Elsewhere in the city, Kelela performed at BOOM’s blowout bash, Tate McRae and Rosé proved they’re best friends, and more theme-appropriate dressing also made its way into the wee hours of the morning. See our favorite secondary looks from the biggest night in fashion below.

Sarah Pidgeon

Courtesy of Loewe

In Loewe

Vittori Ceretti & Laura Harrier

Courtesy of Mugler

Ceretti in Mugler at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Hailey Bieber

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Olivia Rodrigo

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In vintage Vivienne Westwood at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Connor Storrie

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In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Tessa Thompson

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In Valentino at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Kendall Jenner

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In a custom GapStudio look designed by Zac Posen

Zoë Kravitz

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Rosé

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In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Charli xcx

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In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Margot Robbie

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In Chanel at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Amelia Gray

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In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

A$AP Rocky

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Tate McRae

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Lisa

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In Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti

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At the GQ afterparty

Sombr

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In Valentino at the GQ afterparty

Jennie

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In Chanel at the GQ afterparty

Tyriq Withers

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In Louis Vuitton at the GQ afterparty

Lena Dunham

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At the GQ afterparty

Colman Domingo

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At the GQ afterparty

Rachel Sennott and Chase Sui Wonders

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At the GQ afterparty

Doja Cat

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Troye Sivan

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Prada at the GQ afterparty

Lux Pascal

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Paloma Elsesser

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At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Hunter Schafer

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In Steve O. Smith at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Gabbriette

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Charlotte Lawrence

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At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Alex Consani

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

At the BOOM afterparty

Adwoa Aboah

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In Viktor Gichev at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Dree Hemingway

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In Tom Ford at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Del Water Gap

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In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Louisa Jacobson

Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

Kelela

Yvonne Tnt & Deonté Lee/BFA.com

At the BOOM afterparty

Delaney Rowe

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

At the BOOM afterparty

Morgan Spector & Rebecca Hall

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In Tom Ford at the GQ afterparty