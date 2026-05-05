Fashion
The Best Afterparty Looks At The 2026 Met Gala
Because everything noteworthy happens after midnight.
The poor unfortunate souls who live around the cluster of luxury hotels on the Upper East Side got no sleep last night. Between the sprinter vans coming and going and the camera flashes popping ‘til 6 a.m., there was no rest for anyone around the Met Gala. The main event comes and goes, but the afterparties are where the real magic happens. Everyone disperses into the city for a night of revelry, dancing, and finally letting their hair down after sitting in a glam chair for the majority of the day.
We spied with our little eyes a few trends for the late-night debauchery — namely, more nipples (hi, Alex Consani and Charli xcx), lots of lace (ditto), and even an arm cuff or two. The place to be was Saint Laurent’s intimate affair at one of our favorite haunts, People’s, where Olivia Rodrigo, Gabbriette, and even Mick Jagger made appearances. Elsewhere in the city, Kelela performed at BOOM’s blowout bash, Tate McRae and Rosé proved they’re best friends, and more theme-appropriate dressing also made its way into the wee hours of the morning. See our favorite secondary looks from the biggest night in fashion below.
Sarah Pidgeon
In Loewe
Vittori Ceretti & Laura Harrier
Ceretti in Mugler at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Hailey Bieber
At the Saint Laurent afterparty
Olivia Rodrigo
In vintage Vivienne Westwood at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Connor Storrie
In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Tessa Thompson
In Valentino at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Kendall Jenner
In a custom GapStudio look designed by Zac Posen
Zoë Kravitz
In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Rosé
In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Charli xcx
In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Margot Robbie
In Chanel at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Amelia Gray
In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty
A$AP Rocky
In Chanel at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Tate McRae
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Lisa
In Louis Vuitton
Chase Infiniti
At the GQ afterparty
Sombr
In Valentino at the GQ afterparty
Jennie
In Chanel at the GQ afterparty
Tyriq Withers
In Louis Vuitton at the GQ afterparty
Lena Dunham
At the GQ afterparty
Colman Domingo
At the GQ afterparty
Rachel Sennott and Chase Sui Wonders
At the GQ afterparty
Doja Cat
In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Troye Sivan
In Prada at the GQ afterparty
Lux Pascal
At the Saint Laurent afterparty
Paloma Elsesser
At the Saint Laurent afterparty
Hunter Schafer
In Steve O. Smith at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Gabbriette
At the Saint Laurent afterparty
Charlotte Lawrence
At the Saint Laurent afterparty
Alex Consani
Janelle Monáe
At the BOOM afterparty
Adwoa Aboah
In Viktor Gichev at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Dree Hemingway
In Tom Ford at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Del Water Gap
In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty
Louisa Jacobson
Kelela
At the BOOM afterparty
Delaney Rowe
At the BOOM afterparty
Morgan Spector & Rebecca Hall
In Tom Ford at the GQ afterparty