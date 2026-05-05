The Best Afterparty Looks At The 2026 Met Gala

The poor unfortunate souls who live around the cluster of luxury hotels on the Upper East Side got no sleep last night. Between the sprinter vans coming and going and the camera flashes popping ‘til 6 a.m., there was no rest for anyone around the Met Gala. The main event comes and goes, but the afterparties are where the real magic happens. Everyone disperses into the city for a night of revelry, dancing, and finally letting their hair down after sitting in a glam chair for the majority of the day.

We spied with our little eyes a few trends for the late-night debauchery — namely, more nipples (hi, Alex Consani and Charli xcx), lots of lace (ditto), and even an arm cuff or two. The place to be was Saint Laurent’s intimate affair at one of our favorite haunts, People’s, where Olivia Rodrigo, Gabbriette, and even Mick Jagger made appearances. Elsewhere in the city, Kelela performed at BOOM’s blowout bash, Tate McRae and Rosé proved they’re best friends, and more theme-appropriate dressing also made its way into the wee hours of the morning. See our favorite secondary looks from the biggest night in fashion below.

Sarah Pidgeon Courtesy of Loewe In Loewe

Vittori Ceretti & Laura Harrier Courtesy of Mugler Ceretti in Mugler at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Hailey Bieber Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Olivia Rodrigo Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Vivienne Westwood at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Connor Storrie Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Tessa Thompson Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Kendall Jenner The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In a custom GapStudio look designed by Zac Posen

Zoë Kravitz Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Rosé Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Charli xcx Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Margot Robbie Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Amelia Gray Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

A$AP Rocky Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Tate McRae Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Lisa Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images At the GQ afterparty

Sombr Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Valentino at the GQ afterparty

Jennie Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Chanel at the GQ afterparty

Tyriq Withers Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the GQ afterparty

Lena Dunham Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images At the GQ afterparty

Colman Domingo Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images At the GQ afterparty

Rachel Sennott and Chase Sui Wonders Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images At the GQ afterparty

Doja Cat Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Troye Sivan The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Prada at the GQ afterparty

Lux Pascal Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Paloma Elsesser Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Hunter Schafer Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Steve O. Smith at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Gabbriette Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Charlotte Lawrence Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Saint Laurent afterparty

Alex Consani The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images At the BOOM afterparty

Adwoa Aboah Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Viktor Gichev at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Dree Hemingway Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Del Water Gap Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent afterparty

Louisa Jacobson Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

Kelela Yvonne Tnt & Deonté Lee/BFA.com At the BOOM afterparty

Delaney Rowe Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock At the BOOM afterparty