Hailey Bieber's New Miu Miu Shoot Is Her 14th Campaign Of 2026

Fashion can’t help but be so ahead of the curve that we’re looking at fuzzy coats and shearling-lined boots in the dead of summer. It’s the end of July, which means it’s almost August, which means clothing brands’ Fall/Winter 2026 collections are about to land in stores. The campaigns for the collections are rolling out before we get a first taste in person, and there are lots of pictures to dissect. Hailey Bieber makes her mark as Miu Miu’s latest face, joining her friends Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid as Mrs. Prada’s muse, plus sister brand Prada and others have projects dropping worth a second look. See our Fall/Winter 2026 preview below.

Miu Miu Chooses The Woman Of The Moment

The brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection was a sour, dystopian look at what fashion might look like during the apocalypse. The campaign gives another hint, and it involves waiting in a parking lot. Bieber is the face, and this marks yet another campaign for the busiest woman in fashion at the moment. Highlights include a cropped nylon jacket, grippy knee-high sneaker-boots, crystal-covered sneakers, a fur trapper hat, and lightly polarized sunglasses.

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Prada Turns Cinematic (Again)

Music, fashion, and film is not just the name of Charli xcx’s new album, it’s the mode in which Prada has operated for over 30 years. It’s collaborated extensively with musicians and directors, and for the Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, director Barry Jenkins shot Hunter Schafer, Troye Sivan, and other models to show off the collection that famously saw 15 models walk four times each.

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Chloé Heads For The Hills

If the bleak, fluorescent Miu Miu and intimate, homely Prada campaigns make you claustrophobic, there’s always Chloé. Chemena Kamali took Inez & Vinoodh and a pack of models led by the legendary Raquel Zimmerman to a flower-covered seaside bluff, where the Fall/Winter 2026’s layered, colorful bohemianism was right at home in nature.

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Alo Gets Shady

After conquering handbags, the yoga brand that is anything but just leggings and bras is expanding into eyewear. Expect both sporty and lifestyle silhouettes that not only look great, but are made to last, not unlike everything else you might swipe for at Alo. Shop the range here.