Kylie Jenner Isn’t Done With King Kylie

Kylie Jenner knows how to keep you guessing. One minute, she’s courtside at the Knicks game; the next, she’s vacationing in a top-secret tropical locale. But even as we’ve come to expect this behavior from Jenner, every now and then she manages to surprise us. Her latest endeavor falls staunchly in this category; today, the multi-hyphenate is teaming up with Dunkin’ for a lineup of drinks inspired by Jenner’s Internet-famous King Kylie alter ego.

In case you forgot, King Kylie ruled over the Internet during a time when the Snapchat dog filter, aggressively sculpted eyebrows, and overly lined duck lips reigned supreme. To properly pay homage to this era, the King Kylie Collection is infused with notes of 2016 nostalgia (down to the pinky hues nodding to the persona’s trademark pink wig), resulting in a trio of new sips perfect for every summer mood: the Candy Pink Lemonade Refresher, the Vanilla Pink Cloud Latte, and the Pink Lemon Drop Suncloud Lemonade.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

This isn’t the first time Jenner has revisited the alter ego — in October 2025, Jenner was featured on Terror Jr’s “Fourth Strike” under the King Kylie moniker, before issuing a relaunch of her most classic Kylie Cosmetics lip kits from that era. In the new Dave Meyers-directed Dunkin’ campaign, however, fans get to see King Kylie in the boardroom, countering back at her colleagues’ corporate jargon with the buzzwords that people actually want to hear: “cold foam,” “smooth,” “creamy,” and of course, “rich.”

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since King Kylie started,” Jenner tells NYLON exclusively. “The era means so much to me and my fans. Revisiting it in a playful, colorful, fresh summer way for Dunkin’... I love anytime I can do it. It’s so fun.”

Here, the beauty mogul and businesswoman chats with us about the King Kylie collection, her drink of the summer, and her favorite Dave Meyers music video.

How has revisiting the King Kylie era and persona been for you?

It’s always a lot of fun. This era is such a big part of me. It still is. People just love it every time I go for it and put on a pink wig. So I think stepping back into the King Kylie energy and making it feel new again is always really special.

Another big part of your King Kylie era were the Lip Kits at the time, so I was wondering if you can pick a 2016 era Kylie Lip Kit to pair with each of the drinks?

I feel like Kandy K would have to be the Candy Pink Refresher. Then maybe Posie K for our Vanilla Pink Cloud Latte, and Koko K for the Pink Lemon Drop [Suncloud] Lemonade.

Of the three drinks, which is your favorite?

It’s so different. They’re all so good. It depends on your mood if you want a latte or a refresher, but I think my favorite is the refresher. They’re just so easy to drink and so yummy. Even on set, I think I drink 10 Candy Pink Refreshers.

Is that your drink of the summer?

For sure.

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Are any of the drinks based on or inspired by your usual Dunkin’ order?

The Vanilla Pink Cloud Latte is the most similar because I love a Vanilla Iced Latte from Dunkin’, and it’s just with the pink twist.

You worked with the great Dave Myers for the campaign. What was it like working with him for this spot?

It was great. I’ve worked with him before briefly, so I already knew him. I loved working with him, and I would love to do more, actually. He was amazing. The whole boardroom setup was so fun. He had great notes and really helped me with the dialogue and the tone. It was great.

Do you have a favorite music video of his?

His Ariana Grande one is just iconic, “God Is a Woman.”

If you had to do a Part 2 of this King Kylie collection, is there a certain drink or coffee order that you would love to explore?

I’ve really been into a hot cinnamon honey coffee [or] maybe pink fall drinks.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.