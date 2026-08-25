Skinny Pants, Sexy Skirts & 5 More Trends Worth Investing In This Fall

Whether or not you agree that summer is on its way out — I, for one, am excited for it to end — it’s never too early to start looking towards the last four months of the year and decide how you want to dress. The Fall/Winter 2026 runways feel like light years ago in fashion terms, but the shows we’ve been pouring over for fashion-world years are finally manifesting in-store with product that will be in our carts and our hearts. Right after Fashion Month wound down in March, we dissected some real-life applications from the runways, which felt practical, slimmed-down, and dreamy at the same time, plus gave some outfit equations a spin fresh off the Parisian catwalks. But now it’s time to think pragmatically: What is the fall purchase you’re going to make?

We have seven ideas about trends you can make your own this fall. I approach each season ready to swipe on one major designer purchase after weeks (nay, months) of deliberation. If you’re dead-set on trying out plaid but don’t want to splurge on Auralee? Set up notifications on resale sites, do a little late-night TheRealReal scroll, and keep your eyes peeled for any late-summer sales. The savvy (and patient) shopper always comes out on top. Without further ado, see the seven trends making their way into our consciousness and our shopping carts.

Low-Rise Pants Are Here To Stay...

Bum’s the word when it comes to the trousers of the season. To be sure, there were options all over the place, from cinched-in high-rise denim to classically cut mid-rise pants, but the silhouette we’re feeling the most are the butt-crack-revealing pairs... and the streets agree, too. Just look to Gabbriette, Charli xcx, or any other daring dresser, and you’ll see how low pants can truly go.

Gucci FW26 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images McQueen Fall/Winter 2026 Courtesy of McQueen Tom Ford FW26 Courtesy of Tom Ford Stella McCartney FW26 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

... And Skinny Pants Are, Too

We divided the comments section when we declared skinny jeans were back for the guys, but don’t worry, ladies: There are plenty of options for you, too. From the Y2K-coded 7 For All Mankind show to the freaky stirrup leggings at Jil Sander, the tightening of pants was all over. Make it your own by either leaning full-force into the shrinkage à la Acne Studio’s mini shearling-lined leather, or balance it out with something more capacious like Balenciaga’s red-hot leather jacket.

7 For All Mankind Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Acne Studios Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Balenciaga Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Jil Sander Alena Zakirova/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Color Blocking

The freaky colors we loved this season were made ever-more enticing when juxtaposed with another brash color. Marc Jacobs’ super streamlined show featured solid-print skirts paired with sequined tops in a different color, and Mugler’s ‘80s power dressing was made more enchanting with sickly color combinations that, on paper, don’t work, but the fun is in stretching the limits of what matches and what doesn’t.

Mugler Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marc Jacobs Instagram/@marcjacobs Celine Courtesy of Celine Loewe Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Smart Layers

Remember the Prada runway show that Bella Hadid walked four times? Not only was it her first Prada catwalk, it was a masterclass in layering and how people might dress for 12-hour days. Elsewhere, there were options for piling it on, like at Marni’s show, where shirts were paired with cardigans and technical jackets, and at Michael Kors Collection, the classic American prep uniform got a revisit with a blue oxford shirt, red sweater, and smart blazer. Don’t be afraid to play around with quirky combinations and make it fit for your lifestyle.

Michael Kors Collection Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Shutterstock Marni Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Celine Courtesy of Celine Prada Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Not Your Librarian’s Pencil Skirt

Once Matthieu Blazy dropped the waist of the Chanel skirt-suit skirt for his debut show in Oct. 2025, the industry shifted — literally and figuratively. The once-stiff pencil skirt has been freed and is now, dare we say, even sexy. See: Saint Laurent’s latex-and-lace concoction with a front slit, Chanel’s new swishy chainamail version, and Marni’s light-as-a-feather option with a sturdy belt. Make it ultra va-va-voom like Hadid did for Saint Laurent and pair it with a bodysuit, or go ladylike like a Blazy muse.

Marc Jacobs Instagram/@marcjacobs Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saint Laurent Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Marni Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Keep Up The Plaids...

We called out plaid as the must-have pattern of Fall 2025, and if the runways for Fall/Winter 2026 tell us anything, they’re saying to double down on the checks. Our personal highlights are the extra-large print from Celine’s runway and Auralee’s slightly off-kilter Western shirt. There are plenty of ways to get into it without feeling like a nerd, so act fast.

Dries van Noten Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Auralee Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rabanne Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celine Courtesy of Celine 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

... And The Shearling, Too

I know it’s barely fall, but the outerwear games can never start too early... You can’t go wrong with a shearling coat, and even if you’re not splurging on a sumptuous (real) fur coat from Chanel, you can bet that your shaggy outerwear will get legs for another year. If you have one already? Great. Looking for some inspiration? We’re enchanted by the furry collars at Saint Laurent and Gucci, which offer a slightly less bombastic take yet still deliver on the drama.