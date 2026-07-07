There is no front-row seat in fashion more covetable at the moment than Chanel, and actress Lux Pascal recognizes the gravity of being invited into Matthieu Blazy’s world. She joined her brother and Chanel ambassador Pedro Pascal for the brand’s Couture show on July 7, and her gratitude for Blazy knows no bounds, she tells NYLON: “It feels like I am being seen by someone incredibly special and magnificently talented. I am not sure how I can ever repay him.”

One way she’s repaid Blazy is by looking absolutely resplendent in his designs: She was a model for his first-ever runway last October, sat front-row for the subterranean Metiers D’Art show in New York, and enjoyed the Tribeca dinner alongside some of our favorite It Girls. Her versatility makes her an ideal Chanel girl, and for the Couture show, she wore a white bridal-leaning shift dress with a drop waist and black-and-white pumps. The star of her look though, as ever, was her beauty, which was executed by makeup artist Iván Gomez.

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Gomez gushed about Pascal’s beauty, saying “my goal has never been to transform her, but to enhance what already exists, her essence, her authenticity, and her natural beauty.” No-frills makeup was in order, leaving room for her true beauty to show. “Sometimes beauty lies precisely in what you choose to leave untouched. If the skin doesn’t need coverage, I won’t add it. I believe makeup should never overshadow the person wearing it; it should simply reveal what’s already there.”

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The canvas that is skin is paramount for any makeup artist, and Chanel’s Sublimage Le Serum and La Crème Texture Universelle Ultimate Cream provided a glowy base. A light touch of Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration plus some setting powder kept the skin “fresh, luminous, and alive,” Gomez says, not hiding her incredible complexion, but adding emphasis. The eye look was “rested and open,” and Gomez needed only to add a swipe of espresso-brown eyeliner and a dash of blush-toned eyeshadow to make her eyes sing.

While Pascal sat in the chair, there was no music (“I chose to have conversation instead,”) and she noshed on fresh berries before slipping into the car and heading to the Grand Palais. Her standout looks were a one-two punch of diaphanous gowns, one sheer and burgundy layered look, and a blue sheer one-shouldered gown worn by Anok Yai. Her runway favorites go hand-in-hand with the exercise in restraint that Gomez speaks of when working with Pascal: “Ultimately, we were chasing that timeless Chanel allure — something that’s almost impossible to define, yet impossible not to notice. A kind of beauty that never asks for attention, but naturally holds it.”

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See a full breakdown of the Chanel Beauty products used on Pascal below.