6 Color Combinations Fresh Off The NYFW SS27 Runways To Shop Now

In case you haven’t heard (or read our September Fashion Issue), color is back in a big way. The Spring/Summer 2026 collections, especially Dario Vitale’s for Versace, have made us rethink how to combine primary and secondary colors and dress for optimism. A year later, during the Spring/Summer 2027 shows in New York, it was clear to me not only on the runways but in the streets that People! Crave! Color! Designers met the moment with options in solid hues that brought color blocking to new heights, and I’m hopefully going to turn your closet of neutrals into a rainbow of freshly selected hues for immediate testing — no waiting until next February here.

Our favorite combinations of the week had legs on and off the catwalk and gave us shopping inspiration to the max. The most saturated runways of the week included a retro Michael Kors Collection, a ladylike yet playful Tory Burch, a strikingly fresh Zankov, and a deliciously hyper-colored Campillo. Everywhere we looked, shades were being mixed in ways fresh to us and also time-honored, yet through a new lens. See how we’re combining, styling, and shopping the rainbow below.

Purple & Red

This was the unavoidable pairing of the week. Not only was it on several runways, most effectively and simply at Tory Burch, it was all over the front rows (including on this very writer). It’s blue and red for the girl who is sick of looking too primary-color-happy, and it works for all manner of dressing, from casual to sexy and everything in between.

Conner Ives IKER ALDEMA Tory Burch WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Blue, Brown & Tan

Groundbreaking, right? But really though, when I saw this look at the Ossou presentation, something clicked for me. Fabric is key here, like at Campillo with the all-silk, and choosing complementary textures really makes this one sing. The blue shade is also critical: It must be an ultra-saturated Yves Klein or royal blue to really pop and let these three work together.

Ossou Jon Ervin Campillo Courtesy of Campillo 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Pink & Orange

My personal favorite combination, and one I’ve been tracking on the runways since I started caring about fashion (read: since I was 12 years old). It never gets old for me, and clearly not for designers either. At Zankov, it was all about the layering, and at Campillo, he ran his usual silhouettes through a Day-Glo time machine to delightful effect. There is no wrong way to execute this pairing, so happy mixing.

Zankov WWD/WWD/Getty Images Campillo Courtesy of Campillo 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Blue & Green

This one is for my Earth heads. The cool tones play together well in endless permutations, whether ladylike at Tory Burch or relaxed to the max at Rachel Comey. You could up the ante and pick out a patterned piece to spice it up, like a floral green skirt with a cool blue blouse, or just let them hang as is.

Tory Burch Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachel Comey Gerardo Somoza 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Red & Beige

Yes, this is the Target employee uniform combo, but don’t let that scare you. Executing the high-fashion version of this tricky combo involves well-cut pieces like the simple coat from Michael Kors Collection, and ensuring your accessories are on point and make the case for you to be runway-ready.

Michael Kors Collection Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images TWP Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Leopard Print & Yellow

This only happened at one show (Proenza Schouler) and a pattern isn’t technically a color, but hear me out. Leopard print is a neutral in this household, and the striking pairing was so immediately captivating to me that I spent 30 seconds after this walked saying “Damn, that’s good” to myself, missing a few looks in the process but confirming that I should run with this. Find an animal-print with browns to complement and not fight with the yellow, which should be light and not banana-colored.