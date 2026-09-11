Fiber-Maxxing With Brittany Broski Before The Michael Kors Collection Show

Meeting someone a fiercely strong online presence like Brittany Broski can be nerve-wracking. What if they are different in person? Surely they can’t be on all the time, right? My anxieties were quickly dispelled when I met up with Broski at her Midtown hotel before the Michael Kors Collection show. She was changing in the bathroom when I arrived, but she yelled out a cheery “Hi Kevin!” and before I knew it, the woman behind one of my favorite YouTube series, Royal Court, and some of the Internet’s funniest memes was in front of me, resplendent in a Michael Kors Collection runway black tank top and breezy palazzo pants.

If the outfit was the picture of ease, it betrays the whirlwind New York trip Broski was on, where she didn’t quite have time to do her favorite activity in the city: sit in Central Park and take an edible. “I know it’s so cliche to be like, ‘I love Central Park,’ but I love Central Park!” She did discover the park has a zoo, and cried when she saw a baby seal. But on show day, it was time to lock in. She turned Slayyyter’s Lollapalooza set on to get ready, channeling Carrie Bradshaw by way of Cher with curls that were as voluminous as her pants. Her other music of the moment is Mk.gee’s Two Star & The Dream Police, plus Fontaines DC and Inhaler: “I’m on my Irish sh*t all the time.”

Her teeny-tiny Laila shoulder bag looks small, but based on the running list of what was inside, it holds Mary Poppins levels of essentials, from a stim toy, a fan, an “OCD kit of anything I could ever need,” plus lip products and “a bunch of other random b*llshit, I keep a protein bar and fiber snack. The girls are eating fiber these days. We’re fiber-maxxing, we’re sh*tting hard.” A refreshing dose of honesty in a town full of fashion people that don’t talk about eating, let alone their fiber intake.

The Royal Court host would love to have an Alex Consani run-in at Fashion Week — “That’s sister, that’s twin” — and, if given the chance, would have Michael Kors as a guest on Royal Court and ask him about his sunglasses collection (spoiler alert: It’s all aviators) and get his opinions on everything. Speaking of his opinions, we giggled about his infamous Project Runway one-liners, and I asked Broski to moonlight as Kors and give herself a one-liner for her show look. Without missing a beat, she says “Cher impersonator in a hotel lobby,” and I remember why she has a loyal legion of fans that cannot get enough of her wit.

After snapping a few pictures (peep her Zoolander-style smizing), Broski was off to the show, where she ran into her pal Tefi and saw a few looks for her to wear to the next Michael Kors event. See her outfit and more below.

Courtesy of Brittany Broski

Courtesy of Brittany Broski

Courtesy of Brittany Broski “This was my fave look; very me.”

Photography by Kevin LeBlanc using the Canon EOS R50 V

Hair by JamieLynn DeSimone

Makeup by Kyle Brown