Kaia Gerber Just Wore Our Favorite Runway Look 6 Days After It Showed

The rat race of pulling from the runways straight to an important event is something we track closely, and while we’re still pulling the best trends seen at New York Fashion Week SS27, two of our favorites have wasted no time nabbing their favorite looks from shows that happened mere days ago. Give it up for Kaia Gerber for selecting a look that team NYLON had already bookmarked as must-haves for next season.

On Sep. 14, while models strutted in Queens at Luar and in Chelsea at Diotima, Hannah Einbinder arrived as a nominee for the last season of Hacks in a three-day-old Calvin Klein Collection satin top and column skirt. She landed on our best-dressed list for the simplicity and efficiency of her look, which instantly read as cool without trying too hard. A few days later, Kaia Gerber popped out at the Specs Launch Keynote in a Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2027 look that NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy raved about as soon as it walked the runway. It’s sexy, cosmopolitan, and the skirt is also on our wishlist for the spring season.

Kaia Gerber Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2027 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Hannah Einbinder LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Calvin Klein Collection SS27 Courtesy of Calvin Klein 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

While the New York show just wrapped up 24 hours ago, the rest of Fashion Month is ahead of us, and there is plenty of opportunity for our favorite ladies to run backstage à la Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show and truly be the first to wear a collection. Here’s hoping we see more logistical magic between now and the final show of the season.