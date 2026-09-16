Every fashion week is a choose-your-own-adventure-style dive into the underbelly of New York’s style and party scene, but if you’re going to do it right, you might as well rip late nights back to back like you have the party stamina of Charli xcx. DJ, actress, and girl-about-town Francesca Keller is one of the friendliest faces to see at the back of a club or on the decks at a cocktail party, and she was not only booked and busy with four sets during the week, but made time to stay out well past midnight and enjoy what makes the city great: the people.

The people, we should mention, are the girls first and foremost: She linked up with Ashtin Earle at Michael Kors and hung out with Dixie D’Amelio and Diva Smith at NYLON’s own dinner and blow-out rave. She even got Zac Posen to style her black dress with striped cocktail napkins. In between, she was a front-row fixture at shows like Altuzarra and J.Press, hit up a Chanel perfume party and high-jewelry appointment, and otherwise found ways to give herself blisters and tire herself out. Don’t worry, though, the cocktail of youth is strong, and she still made it to her 10 a.m. shows in full glam with a smile on her face. See where the week took her (and what she got embroidered on a custom Gap tote bag) below.

“Testing my type B limits in an attempt to plan my looks for the week.”

“DJ gig number one: Saks baby!”

“Shoe change one of 17387. Always have flats in the bag.”

“A nice chat with Mr. Slattery at the J. Press show.”

“And so the blisters begin...”

“I showed up to the Banana Republic La Ligne event overdressed. Posen and I collabed on it.”

“My new bling is made out of cocktail napkins. Hope that helps.”

“Went to the Vans SZA party, then stayed up ‘til 3 a.m. drinking pina coladas for no reason.”

“It’s humid. I’m going to Chanel with stained pits and a charm necklace.”

“OK, hell yeah luxury!”

“HEY. QUIT JIRKIN ME AROUND! My GAP #jeanbirkin. I customized mine. It says “badgalfra” and there’s a pigeon out of respect to our community.”

“DJ gig number two. Incredible rider. I eat gummy candy every day and now I’m stocked.”

“I took the charm off of a Chanel beauty gift bag and made it into a necklace since #ThatsTheOnlyChanelICanAfford”

“Balthazar x Chanel party. There was a rock band. Genius.”

“We understood the assignment.”

“Marc Jacobs Beauty time.”

“Someone working the party needed some help, and I love to help others by spreading kindness (and vodka tonics with a splash of tap water to chill the bubbles).”

“I am Marc Jacobs Beauty!”

“I am drunk at Marc Jacobs Beauty (watched James Charles tried to pole dance right after this pic was taken).”

“Good morning Michael Kors, I’m ready for a day at the office!”

“Ashtin [Earle] and Julia [Mervis] influencing me to buy an old iPhone (it takes amazing pics).”

“Gorgeous show. Lots of color-blocking and stripes. Reminds me of outfits for the first Barbie ever made.”

“DJ set number three. It was giving “Midnight Sun”.”

“I had an intruder crash my set. He wanted to play “Boston” by Stella Lefty and I said that’s not the vibe babe.”

“NYLON girls dinner! My favorite dinner of the year.”

“The most chaotic shuttle ride of our lives.”

“Me and my cups. Dixie cup and Diva cup.”

“The cup girls debut.”

“I'm hungover as hell. Good morning. It’s Altuzarra time.”

“One of my favorite shows I've seen in a long time. I want everything.”

Hunter Abrams “Campaign o’clock. Poshmark baby. Dry cleaner turned speakeasy (that I also DJed, number four!)”

“Good morning from the Ossou presentation.”