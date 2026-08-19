Gracie Abrams Raises Hell Over Paris In Chanel’s New Crush Absolu Campaign

Gracie Abrams isn’t exactly known for her choreography, but after her new campaign with Chanel, that’s all about to change.

One month after the self-proclaimed daughter from hell was named the face of Chanel’s newest fragrance, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu, Abrams is bringing the scent to life in a brand new short film directed by Joe Wright. The two-and-a-half-minute spot sees the singer-songwriter seated in the glam chair looking less than her authentic self with long, flowy extensions and winged eyeliner that nearly touches her temples. But the look doesn’t last for long — before she arrives at the function, she tears off the wig and rubs off her eye makeup to free herself from this facade. One quick spritz of the new scent, and Abrams is out the door.

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When her chauffeur pulls up to the party, Abrams is nowhere to be found, much to the paparazzi’s dismay. Running away from the flashing cameras, she sheds her cocktail attire in favor of a white beaded slip dress, before sneaking away to a local bar. Here with all the townies, Abrams dances on tables, shoots some pinball, and crowd-surfs among the Parisian patrons.

Designed by Chanel’s in-house perfumer creator Olivier Polge, the eau de parfum features bold opening notes of lychee and grapefruit and a woody-ambery base, and it contains floral hints of rose and jasmine at its center. Polge has previously stated that the fragrance allows customers to “confidently express” themselves, and judging by the new campaign, it looks like the team over at Chanel HQ hit the nail on the head with this one.