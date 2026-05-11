Everything You Need To Know About Gracie Abrams’ Third Album

Our summer music-release schedule is already packed to the brim, but we have one especially important addition to the list. Looks like it’s shaping up to be a Gracie Abrams summer after all.

On May 11, Abrams took to Instagram to announce her third studio album, Daughter From Hell, will be released on July 17. The album cover is a close-up of Abrams crouched on the floor, wearing a purple top, striped black-and-red leggings, and a floral brooch. She shared a message with her 5.8 million close friends on Instagram about the release: “My third album is out July 17 / Hit the Wall this Thursday night / Whoa whoa whoa / Freaking out / I am so ready for it to be yours ❤️.” The album was written and produced alongside Aaron Dessner of The National, who has lent his songwriting savvy to her first two studio albums.

Julie Greve

Abrams’ return with Daughter From Hell will kick off on Thursday, May 14 with “Hit The Wall,” and comes on the heels of a very hot 2025 for the singer and previous NYLON cover star. She reached an all-time high on the Billboard Hot 100 with “That’s So True,” which hit number 6 and took TikTok by storm on the tail end of 2024. We have very little to go off of for this album besides the two images released; the “Hit The Wall” single art features Abrams standing in front of a bonfire.

As if rolling out an album isn’t enough, Abrams is also slated to make the requisite singer-to-actress crossover with a role in Please, directed by Babygirl’s Halina Reijn. We already have releases from Ariana Grande, Kelela, Olivia Rodrigo, and Madonna presaved, and we can’t wait to add Abrams to the list.