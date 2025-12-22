Take one look at the Billboard Hot 100 this week, and you’ll see a slew of Christmas songs old and new. But that shouldn’t deter artists from dropping non-holiday-related music — just ask Gracie Abrams.

On Dec. 22, the pop star dropped her latest single “Sold Out,” a heartbreaking protest song recorded alongside Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner in partnership with Everytown. Originally written after a 2024 school shooting, the trio is releasing the anthem in the wake of recent tragedies in an effort to support the gun violence prevention organization. “Hiding from a gun inside your high school / Just another Tuesday, normal, old news / Someone spilled their blood on Molly's white shoes / Someone called their mother from the bathroom,” Abrams sings.

Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly), the lyrics still ring true a year later: “What are we doing here? / Think we got sold out / Looks like another year / Without a way out / What are we doing here? / Aren't you tired? / Pain is a souvenir / It's a reminder,” she laments in the chorus.

“We made this song last year in the wake of a school shooting,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I was reminded of it this week as our hearts were broken yet again. It’s a sad one to share during the holidays, but the world is hurting and we shouldn’t look away.”

“Sold Out” is available exclusively on Bandcamp, where you can download the song for a minimum of $5.