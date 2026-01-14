Gracie Abrams Is Headed To The Big Screen

As the daughter of a famous film director, it was only a matter of time before Gracie Abrams tried her hand at the family business. Well, it looks like that day may be coming sooner than we thought.

On Jan. 14, it was announced that Abrams had booked a starring role in Halina Reijn’s upcoming film Please, marking the singer’s acting debut. The project will be written and directed by Reijn for A24, who previously worked with the production company on the 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies and 2024’s Babygirl. As for the plot, it looks like Reijn is keeping that under lock and key for now.

Abrams shared the Deadline announcement on Instagram — the true mark of an actor — tagging Reijn and A24 in the caption.

Who knows, maybe Abrams and Paul Mescal are on their way to becoming an A24 power couple.