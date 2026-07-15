Chanel Has A (Coco) Crush On Gracie Abrams

Chanel may represent unparalleled luxury, but there is also an undercurrent of rebellion and standing on one’s own embedded into the brand. Fitting, then, that Chanel’s bold new fragrance, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu, has self-proclaimed daughter from hell Gracie Abrams as its new egerie.

Abrams has long had ties to Chanel, with Grammys red-carpet looks, custom Met Gala couture, and several campaigns already under her belt. But for this latest fragrance, she steps into a new role — one of a beauty star. Her unique look is instantly identifiable, and even recalls Gabrielle Chanel herself with her signature cropped dark-brown hair, piercing eyes, and yes, that oh-so rebellious spirit. Her streak of individuality makes her a fitting egerie (a fancy French word for ambassador and campaign face), one that isn’t afraid to turn left when everyone else turns right.

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As ever, Abrams is indebted to the moment and recognizes how surreal it is to go from opening for Taylor Swift and singing on YouTube to representing the hottest brand in the world. “It’s unreal to be the new face of Coco Mademoiselle, I feel an immense sense of pride,” Abrams says via press release. “I love that Coco is someone who leaves a mark everywhere she goes. Sometimes, I wish I could be more like her.”

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With Crush Absolu, there is no doubt Abrams will leave a beautifully scented trail everywhere she goes. The newest chapter of Coco Mademoiselle expresses itself in Crush Absolu, upping the intensity on the well-loved fragrance with a strong lead note of amber, followed by a sweet lychee-grapefruit accord mixed with notes of vanilla, patchouli, and vetiver. It’s unmistakably Chanel, just like Abrams is unmistakably her. She’s also entering a different era, one marked by pared-back aesthetics, unflinching honesty, and considered risk-taking, which will culminate in her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, releasing July 17.

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While the announcement brings simple black-and-white photos of Abrams (who is also fittingly decked out in Coco Crush jewelry), you’ll have to wait until August to see the full campaign and shop the new fragrance on chanel.com and in stores worldwide.