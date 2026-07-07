For many, Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo have become the unofficial narrators of a generation’s most dramatic moments — soundtracking romantic heartbreaks, melodramatic friendship breakups, and every 20-something coming-of-age spiral in between. Now, with both artists dominating the song-of-the-summer conversation (Rodrigo fresh off the release of her latest album and Abrams gearing up for Daughter From Hell, out July 17), the two longtime fans-turned-friends are swapping notes on the songs that made them who they are.

The pop princesses, who first connected through Instagram DMs before meeting IRL at Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, sat down at New York’s iconic Cherry Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village for the latest episode of Spotify’s Countdown To series. The intimate conversation touched on songwriting, growing up in the spotlight, and the stories behind Abrams’ upcoming album — including the fact that Daughter From Hell has been two years in the making.

Abrams revealed she began writing the project while on tour for The Secret of Us, and that the final song she wrote for the album, “Cold Goodbyes,” came together the same day she recorded her hit “That’s So True” (written with childhood friend Audrey Hobert). Looking back, she described the process as a “backwards start for the album,” adding that the songs now feel connected like a “spiderweb.”

The pair also unpacked the emotional meaning behind the album’s title, which Abrams described as a love letter and apology to her mom. “[Recording the track] ‘Daughter From Hell’ was one of the last days in the studio for the album, and it felt so obvious to me as soon as I wrote it that that would be the title,” Abrams shared. “I’ve never had that feeling with naming things in the past.”

After confessing she has listened through the album twice so far, Rodrigo shared her first impressions of Daughter From Hell, revealing “Death Wish” as one of her favorite tracks on the album. After watching Abrams perform the song at London’s O2 Arena, Rodrigo praised its emotional weight, saying, “Every lyric feels so poignant. It feels like there are no filler lyrics in it.” She also praised the restraint behind Abrams’ songwriting, which reflects Abrams’ shift toward seeing every side of a story.

From reflecting on the person she wants to become, to feeling more like herself with every new era (pixie cut included), the chat offers a glimpse into Abrams’ emotional world behind Daughter From Hell. Watch their full conversation below.