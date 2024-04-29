Gracie Abrams Announces New Album The Secret Of Us

Gracie Abrams has just added her name to summer 2024’s stacked music slate. Amid incoming new music from Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and more, the young singer-songwriter has announced her new album called The Secret of Us, arriving in June.

The album follows up her acclaimed 2023 debut Good Riddance, which skyrocketed her to Gen Z fame thanks to her astute, intimate songwriting, bolstered by the soft-pop production of The National’s Aaron Dessner. Since then, she opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, and embarked on her own world-wide romp — and has clearly been busy working on new music all the while. And thankfully, we all won’t have to wait too long for to hear it. Abrams is releasing lead single, “Risk,” on May 1. Below, read on for everything we know so far about the project.

What is Gracie Abrams’ new album called & when is it out?

Abrams’ sophomore record will be called The Secret of Us, and arrive June 21.

The cover of Abrams’ sophomore album, ‘The Secret of Us.’

What songs will be on the album?

The official tracklist is still under wraps, but we do know the lead single will be called “Risk,” out May 1.

Other tracks that might be on the record include “I knew it, I know you, I called it,” and “Sad about it,” and “I love you, I’m sorry,” all of which are unreleased songs Abrams have performed on tour or teased on Instagram.

Who did she work with for the album?

Like her excellent debut Good Riddance, the upcoming album was largely created with The National’s Aaron Dessner, who “produced the sh*t out of it,” according to the singer.

Her best friend Audrey Hobert was also involved as a co-writer for upcoming single “Risk.” Hobert has written with Abrams before on “Feels Like” from her debut record.

What are the themes of the record?

Based off the broken-hearted lyrics available online for the unreleased songs Abrams have already performed live, it seems The Secret of Us will be another collection of lovelorn tracks traversing themes of unrequited love, missed connections, and breakups.

That being said, Abrams said she had “real, true fun writing this album” with the “occasional tears” — which we’re taking to mean happy-but-sad bops are incoming.