What’s With Billie Eilish’s New Billboards?

It appears Billie Eilish has hopped on the album release train. On Tuesday, April 2, eagle-eyed fans spotted several new billboards around the world printed with what seemed to be new and very melancholy lyrics from the pop singer. In Toronto, one board bared the line, “She’s the headlights I’m the deer.” In Manchester, it said “Did I Cross The Line.” West Hollywood perhaps got the best content with a double-sided board printed with the words: “I try to live in Black and White/ But I’m so blue.” And how did fans know Eilish was the one behind it? Well, her logo for her clothing label Blohsh was also printed.

Naturally, rumors of new music and the singer’s anticipated next album are now aswirl — and the timing does fit. It’s been three years since she dropped off sophomore record, Happier Than Ever, though it’s not like she’s been a sitting duck in the interim. In March, she picked up her second Oscar for her wildly popular Barbie song “What Was I Made For?” — and otherwise has been offering her thoughts about “wasteful” marketing tactics being utilized by artists. The news cycle never stops.

In the meantime, though nothing has been announced, we scraped the internet for all the whispers we could find about BE3. Read on, below.

What will Billie Eilish’s album be called?

While the album still doesn’t have a title, fans have been referring to the project as BE3 (or Billie Eilish 3).

When will Billie Eilish’s album be released?

There’s no release date yet, but know that it is coming. The singer announced on Feb. 21 that the record was officially “mastered,” which is usually the last production step for music.

What songs will be on the album?

There’s no word on the tracklist thus far, but the newly erected billboards with lyrics seem to hold some clues. One of the unveiled lyrics — “I try to live Black and White, but I’m so blue” — fans have recognized as lyrics that match up to “True Blue,” an old, unreleased song Eilish has previously performed at live shows and concerts.

Who is she working with for the album?

No collaborators have been announced yet but, as with her previous records, it’s extremely likely it’ll be yet another team effort with her brother FINNEAS. In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish confirmed that they’d started recording the new album.

What are the themes of the album?

Alas, Eilish has been mum regarding any details about what the album will be about, but given the content of Eilish’s new lyrics we expect another gut-wrenching, angsty masterpiece.