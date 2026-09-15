Everyone knows that NYLON Nights Fashion Week Edition is the party that kicks off the season —but friends of the magazine know the fun starts at the dinner before. Ahead of Chris Lake taking the stage at Capitale and NYLON’s first-ever official after-party, Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy gathered an intimate group of fashion friends to celebrate the season and NYLON’s Fashion Issue starring Suki Waterhouse.

The evening took place at Tokyo Record Bar — the iconic izakaya-style restaurant and cocktail lounge in Greenwich Village — where the vinyl menu is as tasteful as the chicken katsu. A nostalgic set list by DJ Gilly and McCarthy’s personal collection set the backdrop to evening glittered with It Girl Martinis and a diamond bar (yes, you read that right) where guests were styled in Crisscut arm candy for the night. Tucked between the vinyl booth and the bar, Meg Donnelly and Diva Smith snapped pics of their emerald cut bling, while Dixie D’Amelio, Tefi Pessoa and NYLON It Girl Ravyn Lenae flipped through the latest zine. Guests were invited to select a song from NYLON’s curated Vinyl Menu and jot down their pick for the DJ, creating a one-of-one soundtrack to a perfect NYFW night.

As dinner wrapped up and mochi donuts were served, the room of artists and tastemakers grabbed their gifts – a NYLON tote with a “holi-grail” of Agent Nateur potions and MSK Labs for a glow up ahead of a long week of shows, parties, and afters.

Here, get an exclusive look into fashion week’s coveted pre-game to NYLON Nights.

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Photographs by Dave Lang