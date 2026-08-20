Ashtin Earle Does Press-Tour Style, The Cooler Younger Sister Way

New York City is empty, the Hamptons is overrun with girls in activewear buying $40 chicken tenders, and the fashion world at large is still on their big August pause: No photoshoots, no sets, just a bit of relaxation before Fashion Month comes and rears her beautiful head. Don’t worry, though, there is still plenty of newness to shop and admire this week before you take a summer Friday. In the city, while the tourists have slowly weaned off their Times Square fix, the Earles took the chance to make a fashion statement in Midtown. Elsewhere, we have shoe drops and in-person activations to check out before the back-to-school feeling settles in fully. Keep reading to see what your timeline might’ve hidden from you in between all the Audrey Hobert discourse (spoiler alert: We love her) and the discovery of Chanty Beluga.

Anything You Can Do, I Can Do More Stylishly

On Sep. 4, the world will be introduced to the full Earle clan with Earle Meets World, their Netflix show documenting the highs and lows of being a relatively normal family with two famous daughters. While most of the world knows Alix, we are particularly obsessed with Ashtin, and her seven looks in 48 hours confirmed what we knew: She’s the fashion-loving younger sister to Alix’s superstar. She gave us a best hits of what you could find in a Wet Seal in the early aughts, with tutu skirts, chunky heels, statement necklaces, and a color palette of black, blush, and dusty purple that would fit right into Serena van der Woodsen’s closet. She kept the current-day feel with some big-ass sunglasses, of course.

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Ride On With The Blaze

Polo Ralph Lauren’s sporty, preppy summer couldn’t possibly get any better... or so I thought, until they introduced The Blaze Bag. Inspired by the white spot on a horse’s face, the Blaze comes in two sizes (large and small) and styles (shoulder and top-handle) that feel equestrian yet will slip into your daily life without much thought. The buttery-soft allows for scuffs, bumps, and marks — it’ll actually look better with more love. Shop the collection here.

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Birken-Staud Is Back

Your late-sumer errand shoe is here. Staud’s reimagining of the Loma slide comes right at the perfect moment of summer where thinking about your outfits might be a pain, so choose one of three enticing suede colors and let them do the heavy lifting for you. Shop the collection here.

Courtesy of Staud

In Other Slide News...

On and FKA Twigs continue their tirelessly athletic, grey-and-tan-covered collaboration with a collection focused primarily on the comedown from a great performance. The ready-to-wear is cotton-forward (think: schlubby sweats, casual zip-ups) and there is a new shoe to lust over: the Cloudmonster 3 Mule, which comes in white-tan-gray and black. Shop the range on Aug. 27 here.

Sharna Osborne

Enya Umanzor Makes The Perfect Wedge

The perennially online girl’s collaboration with Reformation resulted in the Enya Wedge, which comes in three colors and is just the right amount of quirky and ugly (complimentary). If your mom had wedges in the ‘80s, they’d probably look like these. Shop the range of party-ready shoes here.

Courtesy of Reformation

Miss Dior Hits The Mall

South Coast Plaza has never seen a bow this big. If you’re in the SoCal area, hit up the shopping center to get a fresh bottle of Miss Dior, see the new campaign starring Natalie Portman, and customize your own bottle.

Courtesy of Dior

Michael Kors Takes Over 5th Avenue

For Michael Kors Collection’s show last season, he took over the Metropolitan Opera and staged a dramatic catwalk paying homage to the city he’s called home for his brand for 45 years now. The campaign accompanying that collection features many screen and stage stars from the city, including Lea Michele, so what better place to show off both the new clothes and the campaign than Bergdorf Goodman? It doesn’t get more New York than this.