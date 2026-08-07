Singer! Actor! Director! Audrey Hobert is a triple threat.

The Sue Me songstress proved that again today as she released her self-directed music video for “Silver Jubilee.” Inspired by true events — her cousin Savannah’s 25th birthday in Philadelphia and the pub drinks that ensued — Hobert re-creates the party as a basement rager packed with her closest friends, blurry flash photography, and questionable love interests.

Naturally, Hobert arrives dressed for the occasion in a skirt suit, red button-down, towering black heels, and white crew socks, playing into the corpcore I’ve been spotting suspiciously often at the club as of late. The NYU Tisch School of the Arts grad puts her directing chops to work, bringing along her real-life crew including cousin Savannah (forever 25, per the lyrics), friend Emma (sipping daiquiris alone), and her siblings (save for Malcolm Todd).

The track, which Hobert wrote as the final song for her debut album, Who’s the Clown?, was designed to close out the record on a high note like Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” on thank u, next. “I wanted to write a closer. And I wanted to write a party song,” Hobert shared on her site.

Since releasing the album last year, Hobert has been steadily climbing the charts and unveiled new tour dates last month.