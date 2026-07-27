Audrey Hobert Just Booked Her Biggest Stages Yet

It’s been nearly a year since Audrey Hobert dropped her debut album Who’s The Clown?, and the project has only gotten more popular, more viral, and more earworm-y as time has gone on. And now that the burgeoning pop star just extended her tour, her off-kilter anthems are about to be the soundtrack of your fall for a second year in a row.

Hobert announced the new dates on July 27 via Instagram, writing, “Pleased to announce the final shows for this tour. They’re gonna be magic, electronic. I hope you’ll join me.” During the first leg of the Staircase To Stardom tour, which kicked off in 2025, Hobert played rooms like Los Angeles’ El Rey Theater and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg. But for this go around, the 27-year-old is set to play the biggest rooms of her career, making stops at Brooklyn Paramount, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, The Riviera Theatre in Chicago, and the Fox Theater in Oakland. She’ll also be playing two weekends at Austin City Limits in October.

Looks like the staircase to stardom is working.

Get Your Tickets

Tickets go on sale starting July 31 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presale beginning July 29 at 10 a.m. local and local presale beginning July 30 at 10 a.m. local.

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