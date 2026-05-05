Charli xcx & Lorde To Headline Austin City Limits 2026

As you plan your summer travel around your favorite festivals, make sure to leave some vacation days in October for one of the final blowouts of the season: Austin City Limits. The Texas-based festival finally announced its lineup on May 5, and with dozens of acts set to make an appearance across the two weekends, it’s safe to say the ACL promoters may have been saving the best lineup announcement for last.

Toplining the festival is Charli xcx, which would’ve confused us a few months ago (remember when she was teasing her retirement?), but now that the Brit has confirmed she has new music on the way, her omnipresence on the 2026 festival circuit makes much more sense. Also headlining the festival are Lorde, Rüfüs Du Sol, Twenty One Pilots, and The xx, with a set from Skrillex on Weekend One, and Kings Of Leon on Weekend Two. (In case it’s relevant for your planning: Weekend One takes place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, while Weekend Two falls from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11.)

In between headliners, you can also catch acts like Lola Young, Geese, Young Miko, Sofi Tukker, Bleachers, Blood Orange, Lykke Li, Suki Waterhouse, Sienna Spiro, Audrey Hobert, Fakemink, Fcukers, Bella Kay, CMAT, Natasha Bedingfield, Rochelle Jordan, Underscores, and Charlotte Lawrence on the Zilker Park grounds. What did Austin do to deserve such a lineup?

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, May 5 at noon CT via the Austin City Limits website.