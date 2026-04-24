Soundcheck
Suki Waterhouse Is Crashing Out & Laughing It Off
That’s true love.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Tiny Raisin” by Suki Waterhouse
A raucous rock song about love’s peaks and valleys that sounds like it was recorded in a basement in the ‘90s. Not exactly what you’d expect from a song called “Tiny Raisin,” but that’s the beauty of Suki Waterhouse.
“I Need You” by Kehlani ft. Brandy
Seeing as Kehlani is a direct descendant of the Vocal Bible, this collab was bound to happen one day. This song has everything you’d expect from a duet of this magnitude — layered vocal production, riffs for days, a smooth hook that sticks like butter — and two key changes? We should be so lucky.
“Planting Tomatoes” by Lucy Dacus
At first, this song presents itself as a fun little ditty about appreciating the little things like planting seeds and picking flowers. But that head-in-the-clouds naivety all comes to a screeching halt when Dacus is hit with a striking realization, one that’s sure to make you look at life differently.
“Need For Speed” by Kim Petras
Charli xcx’s car-themed song days may be over, but Kim Petras is keeping the hyperpop tradition alive in the year 2026.
“Calypso” by Guitarricadelafuente
How I’m celebrating after booking a trip to Barcelona.
“F*cking Closure” by Julia Cumming
If you think talking it out will free you from your problems forever, maybe you’re not as healed as you think you are. That said, this song and its Mazzy Star “Fade Into You” vibe are genuinely great.
“B*tches Talk Sh*t” by Sophia Stel
A new gospel has been written, and it goes: “B*tches talk sh*t they don’t know sh*t about.” Amen.
“Spring Summer” by Smerz
Don’t be fooled: this track is neither about spring nor summer. But press play at the park or by the pool, and suddenly it becomes the most springy-summer song ever recorded.
“Don’t Kill The Vibe” by Jordan Joy
“Still my night without you in it” is going directly into my personal lexicon, thank you very much.
“Collapse (Falling Forward Blissfully All The Time)” by James K (Arushi Jain Remix)
Sounds like something you’d hear in a new-age meditation class, which is of course the highest compliment I could give.