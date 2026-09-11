We Have A Coco Crush On The Sterling Point Cast

Partying is in our blood, and it’s also in our job descriptions (tough, we know). The Fashion Month craze is here, and the first stop is New York, our hometown and the place for the best catch-ups after summers spent elsewhere. The schedule of runway shows is relentless, but the party schedule makes that look like light work. I set out to do multiple stops in one night on the first day — see my full report here — and from there, it’s been full speed ahead for the entire NYLON staff as we pop into cocktails, openings, and premieres across the city. We’ll be updating every day as we highlight the best fashion, makeup, beauty, and overall vibe from each soirée that we attend, so check back in.

Our Chanel Crushes Took Over Balthazar

There is no New York event quite like a Chanel one, and we were treated to a fully French night out at Balthazar in honor of its latest fragrance launch, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu. The ambery scent was right at home in the moody, warmly lit brasserie where our favorites including Sterling Point’s Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo (our latest TV crush), and Amélie Hoeferle, plus Charlotte Lawrence, Iris Law, Nara Smith, Anna Van Patten, and many, many more hit the step-and-repeat and enjoyed a DJ set plus a surprise performance from Balu Brigada. (How did they fit a stage in Balthazar?)

Ella Rubin Getty Images Keen Ruffalo, Amélie Hoeferle Getty Images Veronika Slowikowska Getty Images Nara Smith, Iris Law Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Net-A-Porter’s Incredible Women

It’s a lucky thing to be a fashion week party that celebrates women of all walks of life, and Net-A-Porter’s cocktail celebrating Porter cover star Cindy Crawford was just that. Crawford was joined by the likes of Katie Holmes, Serena Williams, Emmy Rossum, and more to also be the lucky first guests at Straker’s, Thomas Straker’s first New York restaurant.

Cindy Crawford Billy Farrell & Maxwell Brown/BFA.com Katie Holmes Billy Farrell & Maxwell Brown/BFA.com Serena Williams, Willy Chavarria Billy Farrell & Maxwell Brown/BFA.com Mia Moretti Billy Farrell & Maxwell Brown/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Marc Jacobs Beauty Meets New York

The relaunch of Marc Jacobs’ beauty line is one of our favorite beauty moments of the year, and the collection got its due shine at a Soho party under the Mercer Hotel where a bespoke taxi proved the ultimate photo backdrop of the evening. Romy Mars joined Jacobs and industry luminaries to test out the product, sip on a drink, and enjoy catching the camera light with a new highlighter or two.

Marc Jacobs, Romy Mars Getty Images Getty Images Marc Jacobs Getty Images Patrick Ta, Erin Parsons Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Denim After Dark With Re/Done

Kaia Gerber is flexing her businesswoman expertise with the jeans experts at Re/Done; she’s a creative partner and campaign star for “After Hours Vol. 1,” her first full collection for the brand. Kaia and team, including her mom, of course, took over the newly minted Re/Done Retail Innovation Lab in Soho for a party where Natasha Lyonne brought the laughs and Scout Willis delivered a standout performance.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford BFA/Madison Voelkel Hayes Warner BFA/Madison Voelkel Natasha Lyonne BFA/Madison Voelkel Scout Willis BFA/Madison Voelkel 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Happy 30th, Acne Studios!

The week of anniversaries continues with Acne Studios, who not only are celebrating 30 years in business but the opening of a gorgeous, minimalist store in the Meatpacking District. A stone’s throw away at Julian Schnabel’s palazzo in the West Village, the brand threw the best party of the night with a packed room of friendly faces like Troye Sivan, Paloma Elsesser, Benito Skinner, Frost Children, and more good-time girls. 070 Shake performed, Fcukers and Papi Juice hit the decks, and sweaty dancing naturally ensued until way past our bedtime.

070 Shake Courtesy of Acne Studios Benito Skinner Courtesy of Acne Studios Fcukers Courtesy of Acne Studios Frost Children Courtesy of Acne Studios 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

And Happy 125th, Bergdorf Goodman!

Our favorite retail destination on 57th Street made sure to get in on the anniversary-heavy celebrations this week with a party that brought out everyone from the legendary Linda Fargo to a Valentino-clad Hari Nef and current reigning NYLON It Girl Ravyn Lenae, who performed on the ground floor for eager friends of the store. The oversized shopping bag photo op is also in the running for best backdrop of the week.

Hari Nef Kyle Goldberg & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Ravyn Lenae Kyle Goldberg & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Ivy Getty Kyle Goldberg & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Linda Fargo Kyle Goldberg & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

And Before The Madness, Some Meshki Fun

Well before the first runway (or pre-schedule party), NYLON’s Lauren McCarthy hosted an intimate dinner with Meshki cofounders Natalie Khoei and Shadi Kord. It was the ideal place to sip on a cocktail, show off the latest arrivals from the brand’s Fall drop, and enjoy time to fall into great conversation and not have to worry about what’s on the schedule next.