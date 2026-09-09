We know a thing or two about what makes an It Girl it. Beyond minting the star of the moment every month, we also keep close tabs on the way our favorite women dress, both for major red-carpet appearances and the smaller, off-duty moments. And while we’ll always get giddy for custom pieces at blowout premieres, this season, we’re focusing on the girls who capture our attention beyond the Met Gala and Oscars.

Just like our Fly Guys list, this is (hopefully) not an obvious roundup — there will always be time to shine a light on Dua Lipa and Rihanna — but one that can bring someone new to your following count and hopefully inspire you to go deep-sea fishing on TheRealReal or pick up a new pair of investment pumps from a runway collection. The women we’ve chosen reflect the zeitgeist — think preppy, colorful, and Y2K-coded — but also stand out on their own for going against them and embracing their individual points of view. Below, see who has the most impact on our wish lists and our daily dressing habits.

Sarah Pidgeon: The Working Girl Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock Our February It Girl had what is probably the best television role of 2026, and she parlayed her portrayal of the most referenced woman in fashion into being a multi-brand fashion girl in her own right — something increasingly rare to pull off in this day and age. Her friendships with Prada, Loewe, Chanel, and Balenciaga have lent her off-duty wardrobe a designer edge, but she’s not afraid to mix high (Chanel runway bags) with low (Levi’s 501s) and the unknown, like wearing emerging designer Zoe Anna Gustavia Whalen. She has a classically New York flair to her dressing, which means her wardrobe is streamlined but not afraid of risks. Her Aflalo patent-leather trench coat with oversize buggy sunglasses remains etched in my brain and is a genuine case of street style making an impact on fast fashion.

Amanda Murray: The Tastemaker Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Marni Murray keeps a low profile as a brand consultant and stylist, but when she posts a sneaker, bag, or dress, expect it to sell out. Murray’s championing of emerging designers like Maximilian Davis (who now designs at Ferragamo) made her a name to watch; her genuine love for shopping makes her a must-follow. She’s a label-brand snob in the best way, mixing old Céline (accent aigu included) with archival Margiela and fresh-off-the-runway Loewe. Her no-holds-barred approach to a wardrobe might not work for everyone, but if you borrow a top here and a clutch there, you can get a taste of what makes her such an influential figure.

Michelle Li: The Industry Insider Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Any girl who isn’t afraid of the occasional pink hair is worth paying attention to in the style department, but Li’s background in editorial makes her a true savvy shopper. The New York-based writer and stylist went viral with her runway-to-real-life series where she slo-mo runs in her recent purchases, flexing vintage Junya Watanabe floral dresses and brand-new Tory Burch runway pieces in one go. Her style is maximalist and color is her best friend, which results in a girly, flirty style. If her downtown-meets-runway aesthetic doesn’t work for you wholesale, take cues from her color and accessory choices. (I’m borrowing turquoise and Oakley sunglasses, respectively.)

Paloma Elsesser: The Muse Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock Elsesser is one of the most consistently booked models working today, appearing in Abercrombie & Fitch, McQueen, and Victoria’s Secret fall campaigns like light work. Beyond her editorials, campaigns, and red-carpet looks, her Instagram dumps are feeding ground for our TheRealReal hunts and new-season cravings. She’s privy to vintage buys from old Alexander McQueen and Comme des Garçons collections, mixing camo and neon and stripes with the ease of someone who spends time curating her own wardrobe. Her TikTok series “Soft Obsessions” further proves that stars are just like us and crave little pleasures (think: hand creams, notebooks, and Dario Vitale-designed Versace pumps).

Isabelle Allain: The Actual Influencer Marc Piasecki/WireImage Many content creators’ posts and outfits feel like a copy-and-paste situation from any given mood-board or reference, but Allain has quickly become a standout thanks to her wacky TikToks — like trying on shoes made out of Legos or a bustier made out of wood — and her outfit posts. She embodied the sporty summer of 2026 with long shorts, plaid shirts, and wrap-around sunglasses, and her paid posts feel considered. After meeting her on a press trip, I am convinced she just might be the best-dressed girl in the “creator” category: When we met, she was wearing a lilac Christopher Esber silk bomber and hot pants paired with brown Alaïa sandals and a chartreuse knit Tom Ford tank top. On paper, it should not have worked, but her eye for color and pattern is top tier.

Devon Lee Carlson: The Free Spirit Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Valentino Carlson’s love for vintage has led to brands like Frankies Bikinis and Reformation tapp ingher for collaborations that honor her ’70s-meets-today aesthetic, complete with lots of halter-neck secondhand dresses, slips, and low-rise denim. Any fan of Carlson’s knows she’s an actual shopper, as evidenced by her vintage shopping hauls posted to TikTok and YouTube. Her ability to take an oft-overlooked bag and turn it into an object of desire make her unique, and her trend-agnostic view on shopping also inspires us to reach into the depths of any bargain bin and turn something wrinkly into something wearable.

Olympia Gayot: The Designer’s Designer Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Gayot has stormed through the archives at J.Crew to not only reissue the greatest hits of the brand’s past like the Rollneck Sweater and the Boy Chino, but create a new visual language for the brand that has clearly landed with customers. Between the collaborations she’s pulled off and the campaign faces she’s booked, it’s clear she knows how to steer the ship. She’s also an ideal model for upcoming launches and hero products: Her mirror selfies from the J.Crew headquarters in downtown Manhattan serve just as much inspiration as the incredible imagery her and the team dream up. She has us craving workwear pants, wayfarer sunnies, thick classic black leather belts, espadrilles, fisherman sandals — in short, the preppy revival pieces she’s repopularized.