Romy Mars is mixing the sweet with the sour on her hypnotic new pop song “Ego.” While the upbeat single may sound like a carefree, summery bop, its duplicitous lyrics mask a pointed resentment beneath the bedroom eyes. Continuing Mars’ provocative sensibilities from her latest release, “A-Lister,” she distracts a disappointing lover with a siren song of come-ons.

“Ego” explores a fraught relationship, which Mars is eager to quickly repair even if she’s still hanging on to some hostility about her partner. Though they’re in a spat now, Mars envisions them becoming “all-American mom and dad” down the line. To get to that white-picket-fence finish line, Mars weaponizes her sexuality to smooth over those annoying relationship issues they have: “Don't get in your head, get under the covers.”

Though she’s having a hard time finding the love for this man (“The good in you's buried deep down”), Mars resolves to stroke is ego to glaze over the problem:

Could you close your eyes and pretend my body's your ego? / We could go all night long as it's not about me though / If you wanna see how thin on ice you are, feel my waist / Wanna know how pretty life was without you, look at my face / Pretend my body's your mood / You'll see when I'm on top, I go up and down like you / If you wanna know how hard it is to listen to you talk / Just look down at yourself when I take my clothes off

As Mars uses her wiles to distract both her partner and herself from the cracks in their relationship, she conjures images of their picture-perfect future together, where they share “a loving wealth” and she’s “on a Percocet, tanning in the front lawn.”

But even in this suburban fantasy, Mars realizes she still can’t fully escape the unresolved discontent: “Don’t I look hot crying? / While I’m slowly dying.”

“Ego” is Mars’ fourth official release, following her debut EP last summer.