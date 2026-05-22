Kaia Gerber Celebrates Her Re/Done Campaign With The Whole Family

The Spring Swing of parties is in full effect. There were five parties for every night this week, whether at Cannes or in the U.S., where three Cruise 2027 shows brought out everyone from Mariah Carey to Al Pacino and Chloë Sevigny. The theme outside of these epic shows was blue jeans; specifically Agolde and Re/Done’s fancy denim parties in Los Angeles. Elsewhere, stars turned up for intimate house parties in the Hollywood Hills and in Midtown New York, where the fun started well after midnight. Keep reading to see what RSVPs got us out of the house this week.

H&M Heads For The Hills

Up a winding Hollywood Hills street, H&M brought its Studio Resort 2026 collection to life with a pool party that also showed off their collection process inside the home. Friends of the brand like Laura Harrier and True Whitaker gathered to show off the latest wares from the brand and listen to an intimate acoustic performance by Charlotte Lawrence while the sun dipped down below the beach.

Elsa Hosk BFA | Johanna Korsh Charlotte Lawrence, Laura Harrier BFA | Johanna Korsh True Whitaker BFA | Johanna Korsh Liv Perez, Izzi Allain BFA | Johanna Korsh 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Re/Done Toasts To Kaia Gerber’s “Short/Cuts”

The brand behind our favorite reworked vintage denim has found an investor and creative partner in Kaia Gerber, who stars in their latest campaign honoring the ‘70s feel of their latest collection. Gerber and her family brought the fun to the hills of Los Angeles with an intimate pool party, where Jake Shane and Alessandra Ambrosio joined other partygoers for some fun in blue jeans.

Kaia Gerber Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Kaia Gerber, Jake Shane Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Gucci Throws The New York House Party Of Our Dreams

Parties in apartments can be overcrowded, sweaty affairs where you spend half the time waiting in line for the bathroom. At the Gucci Mansion, none of the above applied, save maybe the dance floor was a little sweaty, but other than that, it was an epic affair. The rooms — including a Gucci gym, lounge, library, and listening room — hosted all types of New Yorkers including Mariah Carey, Amelia Gray, and more, and the courtyard outside was packed until the wee hours of the morning.

Amelia Gray Courtesy of Gucci Gabbriette Courtesy of Gucci Kaia Gerber, Cory Michael Smith Courtesy of Gucci Mariah Carey Courtesy of Gucci 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Fendi Relaunches A Classic

The Baguette is synonymous with city style, thanks in part to Sex and the City and also Fendi’s longstanding relationship with New York. After its debut on the Fall/Winter 2026 runway, the Baguette® 26424 Re-Edition got its official celebration at the brand’s 57th Street boutique with friends like Esther McGregor, Delilah Belle, and Ella Hunt sporting the reworked bag. It’s a little slouchier, more under-arm-slinging friendly, and comes in our favorite neutral (zebra print).

Esther McGregor BFA Delilah Belle BFA Lily Chee, Tessa Brooks, Amelie Zilber, Ella Hunt BFA Lux Pascal BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

AGOLDE Joins A Covetable L.A. Neighborhood

Melrose Place is my favorite shopping destination in West Los Angeles. The Row, Violet Grey, Maison Margiela, and now, AGOLDE all hold a spot on the small strip just behind Melrose Avenue. The denim go-to hosted friends like Zosia Mamet and Malcom McRae at the new store for its opening, where lots of true blues were on display.