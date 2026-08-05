Proenza Schouler & George Harrison Oldies: Inside Amélie Hoeferle’s ‘Sterling Point’ Premiere Night

If you’re craving a story with intrigue, wistful lake scenes, and of course, a heartthrob or two, Amazon Prime’s Sterling Point arrives right at the point of summer when a post-beach wind-down show is a requirement. While we wait to see which Internet boyfriend we’ll claim as our own, we would be remiss not to talk about the ladies of the show, including Amélie Hoeferle. You may recognize her from Eddington or The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, but if this is your first introduction to the talented German-American actress, know her commanding on-screen presence is complemented by her minimalist, no-nonsense style off-screen.

She popped into New York for some press and the premiere of the show, where she wore a Proenza Schouler dress that let her bone structure and dirty-blonde hair shine. Her getting-ready process was relatively simple: some oldies on the speaker, a glass of champagne and roasted carrots to settle her stomach, and a quick deodorant-stain check before she was out the door to celebrate with cast members Ella Rubin and Keen Ruffalo on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see inside her night.

“Getting ready for the Sterling Point premiere! We (the cast of SP) have been talking about this reunion since the day we wrapped in Toronto.”

“Have to ensure the unibrow is sitting right.”

“I think I was saying ‘hmmm’ in this.”

Courtesy of Amélie Hoeferle

“I thought I was going to write a diary entry at some point in the night, didn’t.”

“Take a shot every time I lean on my arm.”

“Shot.”

“Shot.”

“Shot.”

“Proenza Schouler dress, Manolo blahnik shoes, and Celine glasses.”

“Thank you Bailey Moon (for the styling and wiping my deodorant stains) <3”

“Finished look courtesy of Kirin Bhatty on makeup & Blake Erik on hair (I am actually jumping for joy inside I promise).”

“#leafblower”

“Off to the Sterling Point premiere 😎”

Photography: Claire Schaper

Styling: Bailey Moon

Hair: Blake Erik

Makeup: Kirin Bhatty