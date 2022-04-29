A 'Hunger Games' Prequel Will Hit Screens Next Year

This year’s CinemaCon has proven to be particularly eventful, from major casting announcements to shocking on-stage moments. Even among the annual conference’s unusually chaotic year, one announcement has stood out from the rest: the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes, was officially given a 2023 release date.

Lionsgate revealed that the prequel to the wildly popular Hunger Games franchise will hit screens on November 17, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, and directed by Francis Lawrence — who also helmed the last three of the four HG movies: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2. With Mockingjay Part 2 having come out in 2015, it’s been quite some time since we revisited Panem and its dystopian problems, but hype for the film has already hit Twitter.

The new movie takes place many years before the events of the original quadrilogy, and reportedly follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he “sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.”

A teaser was played for CinemaCon attendees that said, “In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

The cast of the film hasn’t been reported so far, so no word on whether Jennifer Lawrence, whose career reached meteoric heights after she starred as Katniss Everdeen, will make an appearance. The four original Hunger Games movies collectively pulled in $3 billion at the box office. The films also starred Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne, Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy, Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket and Donald Sutherland as President Coriolanus Snow.