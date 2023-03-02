It’s not often you hear pop that accurately fits the description of “icy,” but NYC duo Frost Children have perfected the sound. On their latest single “All I Got,” bouncy, rubber ball beats playfully whizz like pelted snowballs as they sing in a wintry coo about checking out of a relationship. It sounds like rave music you’d want to listen to while caught in a snow storm, decked out in a shiny Moncler parka, matching snow goggles, and ear muffs.

Frost Children is Lulu and Angel Prost, siblings and two halves of their high-octane and idiosyncratic musical force taking NYC’s downtown scene by storm. Since 2019, they’ve been posting hyperpop-adjacent songs online for people to hear, crafted with blindingly bright beats and playfully distorted vocals. Lately, their eclectic and wide-ranging DJ sets — which pull as equally from baroque classical as pop and dance — and show performances have become staples in the city’s local scene. “All I Got” is the duo’s most concerted pop star push to date following their signing to True Panther — and Frost Children’s brisk ascent to the peak of pop mountain feels undeniable.

“‘ALL I GOT’ is Frost Children’s radio-ready single designed for maximum listenability,” writes Frost Children in a press statement. “At this moment, ‘ALL I GOT’ is the Universal Tune, and you should be comforted by its all-encompassing ubiquity. It’s everything you want, and everything you need.”

A forthcoming album, Speed Run, is out April 14. In the meantime, get familiar with Frost Children’s chaotic energy early by reading their NYLON 19, in which they discuss everything from summoning a spirit last year, headlining their own festival, and why they want to be on MILF Manor in 30 years — as a MILF.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Angel: I'm a Pisces, and I don't NOT believe in it, I just always forget what it means. But I've heard I'm DEFINITELY a Pisces. Lulu: I'm a Pisces, what about it? Also, remember when they tried to shift the calendar for it?

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Angel: I believe in spirits and reflections in the mirror that linger after you leave them. I've asked an Abrys straight up: are you a ghost? And she always said no, preferring the term “spirit” or “muse.” Perhaps songs are but ghosts of vibe-based time capsule... Lulu: I summoned an Abrys last year, but I don't know if I would use the term “ghost” to describe its unique qualities. I once tried to summon a dead baseball player when I was a kid, but forgot his last name because I didn't watch the sport!

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Angel: I love a “Spaghett,” which is a Miller High Life with Aperol and lemon juice. It's best enjoyed surrounded by plastic wood paneling in a bar that's way too loud. I don't really get hungover, but I would say you can't go wrong with tofu scramble and a soy milk latte. Lulu: Although the classic “Tequila Sunrise” is my all-time favorite (for both visual and taste purposes), most bars in NYC don't have orange juice these days, so my answer has shifted to a classic “Negroni.” If you don't know what that is, you're crazy! I also don't get hungover because I drink water between every alcoholic drink.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Angel: I would say Angel's Dream Festival opens with Ryuchi Sakomoto at sunset, followed by Frost Children on the largest possible stage ever performed on, and there's fireworks synced to the beats. Once it's dark, Gigi D'Agostino does a three-hour Lento Violento DJ set. Everyone screams and applauds in unison. Lulu: First and foremost would be us (Frost Children) because we are looking to play festivals this year. The other two are as follows: Thundercat: I've never seen him live but if we make this festival happen for real I would get a free Thundercat show out of it! Laraaji: Right at sunset, can you imagine??

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? Angel: I love to snack, and during my one-month soy-maxxing experimental diet in January, I found a great snack, which is just sliced up tofu “cutlet,” cold, with a side of Kewpie mayonnaise. I'm not particularly proud of the snack, but I also can't deny that it was rather delicious. Lulu: I really don't snack often, but we have a rice cooker at home and a nice warm bowl of rice with a little butter and soy sauce on top will hold me over if I need it (this is based off an episode of Midnight Diner that Angel showed me).

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Angel: The person who does my hair (Mariah) recommends that I comb coconut oil (fractionated) through it every night so it doesn't get all knotted, but sometimes I forget and wake up in a cloud of disappointment in myself. It should be noted, however, that I'm a natural blonde. Lulu: I am really bad at responding to texts, and sometimes it is for the worst. Imagine missing a friend's show in Brooklyn because you didn't see the text!

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Angel: Recently, while filling my USB for a Dark Academia classical music DJ set, I came across a YouTube account dedicated to a pipe organ maestro named Diane Bish. She's this older lady with white hair that wears the most glamorous outfits with sequins and crazy accessories, and she speaks to the audience about the piece she's playing before turning around and absolutely shredding the most evil-sounding piece of organ music with a smile. The account is simply called “Fans of Diane Bish.” Lulu: I go through many miniature rabbit holes every day (today I watched a good amount of Rick Rubin interviews with other artists), but on a larger scale I've been digging for a while on every Blossom Dearie performance I can find online as there aren't too many out there. I want more.

8. What was the last DM you received? Angel: Someone just posted fan art of me and DMed it. My eyes are massive and I look kind of deranged. I like when people make art of us, it makes me feel important! Lulu: Someone put me in this big Instagram group chat called “swagaholics synonymous.” I've never sent a message in it, but it goes off just about every minute of every day, so it's muted.

9. Describe your worst date in 3 words. Angel: 1. Devon 2. Johnson. 3. Paymebackfordinner. Lulu: Too. Much. Butterbeer.

10. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Angel: My first concert was Aaron Carter performing at King's Island amusement park in Cincinnati, Ohio. I remember it was really hot and our mom was spraying mist on our faces. Lulu: Wow. This one hits deep, but I'm comfortable going into it for you. It was Aerosmith. They didn't even show up. So now I'm going to steal their brand! Sorry, Mr. Tyler.

11. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Angel: I really like Bad Luck Brian. No matter what that guy does, nothing ever works, which is really sad to see, but also funny. I hope one day he strikes it big. Lulu: That's an unfair question because my brain has to think really hard now. Lemme just state my favorite current meme format and ONE of my favorites that has stood the test of time: Best current meme: Avicii Dog. If you know, you know. Historic Meme: That pic of Justin Bieber with the weird back.

12. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Angel: CeeLo Green as gold man. Lulu: Heidi Klum as worm.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Angel: A cute phone charm of a small animal/character, such as Hello Kitty, a monkey, a dog/cat. Having a little guy hang off your phone is a great way to never feel alone. Lulu: A cup of coffee, WAKE UP IT'S TIME TO POST!

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Angel: Lulu and I used to work at the Polo Ralph Lauren outlet store in Chesterfield, MO in high school. I had tons of rugby shirts and polos that I threw out when I discovered that I was a girl, and I deemed them too “boy.” Now I see the mistake I've made, and I want them back. Lulu: I had a big sweater with a nice big illustration of a taco, under which in big text states, “SHREDDED.” I hope whoever bought that next at the Goodwill I donated it to will do something great in it!

15. What is one question you never want to be asked again? Angel: “What are your pronouns?” Look in my bio duhhhhh. Lulu: “What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why?” That shit was so hard to answer.

16. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Angel: MILF Manor, as a MILF, in 30 years. Lulu: Love is Blind, I would be by far the dopest person on the season.

17. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Angel: The Angel Signature Eye look, which is just liquid eyeliner on the bottom lid really far from the waterline. Never take it off, and reapply a new layer every day. Lulu: Use SPF every day (also a reminder that any SPF higher than 50 is a scam and is out to get you).

18. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Angel: Panda Express has the Beyond orange chicken now, and it's really great. I do wish they would make things, like, 15 percent more flavorful though. Lulu: Taco Bell. Two words for you: Potato. Taco.