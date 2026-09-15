The 11 Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2026 Emmys

If you’re wondering where your favorite A-list star is these days, chances are they’re 35,000 feet above you in Delta One. The September back-to-school swing is in full effect, and if you can’t keep up with who is where, we don’t blame you: The girls have been hopping around Venice and Toronto for film festivals, plus making the requisite stop in New York to sit front row at a show and enjoy a party or two. But the second Monday in September is reserved for the biggest night in television at the 2026 Emmys.

The nominations list reads off like a group of the girls we’d love to be in a group chat with. There’s Sarah Pidgeon, our It Girl alum nominated for her turn as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story; plus others who always bring the drama on the red carpet like Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, and Elle Fanning. The theme tonight was column gowns (shocking), with many stars showing up in the types of dresses that are objectively gorgeous but leave us wanting a bit more. The girls (and guys!) who gave us more turned up in unique colors, several pounds of gleaming beads and crystals, and in one case, holding an atom like the Emmy statuette herself. See who earned top marks below.

Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I mean, are we surprised? This ball of sunshine in human form always makes everything she wears dazzles; it doesn’t hurt that this bespoke jade silk chiffon dress with a fringed train is as close to perfection as evening gowns get. Add a slight curl, a smattering of Cartier diamonds, and a taupey lip, and she is yet again a vision.

Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you thought Pidgeon would do her best CBK drag on the carpet, think again. The fashion darling wore a custom lilac dress that came with its own jewelry — she added just the right amount on her fingers and neck for good measure, from Chanel High Jewelry of course — and told the world that she loves color and being the muse of every designer.

Mark Ronson in Celine Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Michael Rider’s menswear at Celine is quirky, relatable, and the freshest offering on the market right now. This oddly proportioned jacket fits like a glove, and the slightly wide pant makes this feel red carpet and not Broadway usher.

Nicole Kidman in Chanel Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Babygirl in control. Her Apple TV+ show Margo’s Got Money Troubles brought her to the carpet, but serving in a feathered corset (Moulin Rouge!, anyone?) is reason enough to show up and remind everyone why she is pop’s favorite muse in 2026.

Zendaya in Prada Alberto Rodriguez/Deadline/Getty Images Putting Zendaya on a best-dressed list is like finding a fork in your kitchen, but when the new pixie cut is this fantastic, the Mikimoto diamonds are this gleaming, and the custom Prada is sitting that nicely, how could we not include her?

Hannah Einbinder at Calvin Klein Collection Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images A minimalist look that, in other uncapable hands, succeeds because of the white paneling under her black satin crop top, and the excellent addition of a pendant necklace with a whopping teardrop diamond. It’s glamorous, unpretentious, and striking the right note for a Calvin Klein look in 2026.

Louisa Jacobson in Tom Ford Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Haider Ackermann’s Tom Ford is so sexy, and who better than Jacobson to show off its gender fuckery and precise tailoring? The long lines serve her body well, the brooch and stud are subtle yet still glam as hell, and the pointed-toe shoe brings an even more confident high-fashion edge.

Supriya Ganesh in McQueen John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The most princess-fairy look we’ll allow on our list, due to its precise execution, ideal color of ice blue that compliments her skin wonderfully, and awards-show glam that enhances her features without drowning her out.

Julia Garner in Loewe NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images When it’s right, it’s right, and this knotted halter-neck dress is a case of simplicity done correctly.

Charles Melton in Louis Vuitton Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A classic men’s suit done about as well as humanly possible, and on the cutest man in the world, it gives movie-star energy without leaning into old tropes (read: slim-fit pants, ugly accessories).