The Best Fashion Moments At The 2026 Venice Film Festival

It’s back-to-school season, and the new-year-new-me energy also applies to the fashion and film worlds. Fashion Month is about to kick off, but before then, movie stars and brand ambassadors alike have the opportunity to perfect their small talk about their summers at the 2026 edition of the Venice Film Festival. The first of many fall film festivals takes over the Lido in the aquatic city, with stars piling onto the red carpet for many a premiere. Some movies of note we’re looking forward to: A24’s Primetime starring the last great movie star Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen; Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard featuring siblings Kate and Rooney Mara in their first-ever film together; and Company, a Casey Affleck-directed feature starring Emily Alyn Lind and Affleck’s children, Indiana and Atticus.

While the lineup is obviously the main draw, there are now enough activations and parties to make Venice feel like a media circus in its own right. With that in mind, we’re keeping track of all the looks that raised our eyebrows and got Instagram double-taps from us — not just the premiere looks, but the “arriving to the Lido” looks and airport arrival moments. There are always opportunities to stun in archival, vintage, and fresh-off-the-runway looks, and we know the stars are going to take them. See who caught our eye below.

Claire Foy Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock In Bottega Veneta arriving to the festival

Bianca Balti Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ilya Migmoon at the Ink screening and opening red carpet

Kendall Jenner Stefano Mazzola/GC Images/Getty Images Carrying a Chanel bag at the airport

Aaron Altaras Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the The Girl With The Leica screening

Clara Galle Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani at the Ink screening and opening red carpet

Nicholas Galitzine Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Emporio Armani at the Ink screening and opening red carpet

Jonathan Bailey Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani at the Ink screening and opening red carpet

Nina Dobrev Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Armani Privé and Chopard jewelry at the Ink screening and opening red carpet

Zazie Beetz Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani at the Ink screening and opening red carpet

Stella Maxwell Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Ink screening and opening red carpet

Hayes Warner Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Ink screening and opening red carpet