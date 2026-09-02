Fashion
The Best Fashion Moments At The 2026 Venice Film Festival
From the airport to the red carpet and everywhere in between.
It’s back-to-school season, and the new-year-new-me energy also applies to the fashion and film worlds. Fashion Month is about to kick off, but before then, movie stars and brand ambassadors alike have the opportunity to perfect their small talk about their summers at the 2026 edition of the Venice Film Festival. The first of many fall film festivals takes over the Lido in the aquatic city, with stars piling onto the red carpet for many a premiere. Some movies of note we’re looking forward to: A24’s Primetime starring the last great movie star Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen; Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard featuring siblings Kate and Rooney Mara in their first-ever film together; and Company, a Casey Affleck-directed feature starring Emily Alyn Lind and Affleck’s children, Indiana and Atticus.
While the lineup is obviously the main draw, there are now enough activations and parties to make Venice feel like a media circus in its own right. With that in mind, we’re keeping track of all the looks that raised our eyebrows and got Instagram double-taps from us — not just the premiere looks, but the “arriving to the Lido” looks and airport arrival moments. There are always opportunities to stun in archival, vintage, and fresh-off-the-runway looks, and we know the stars are going to take them. See who caught our eye below.
Claire Foy
In Bottega Veneta arriving to the festival
Bianca Balti
In Ilya Migmoon at the Ink screening and opening red carpet
Kendall Jenner
Carrying a Chanel bag at the airport
Aaron Altaras
At the The Girl With The Leica screening
Clara Galle
In Giorgio Armani at the Ink screening and opening red carpet
Nicholas Galitzine
In Emporio Armani at the Ink screening and opening red carpet
Jonathan Bailey
In Giorgio Armani at the Ink screening and opening red carpet
Nina Dobrev
In Armani Privé and Chopard jewelry at the Ink screening and opening red carpet
Zazie Beetz
In Giorgio Armani at the Ink screening and opening red carpet
Stella Maxwell
At the Ink screening and opening red carpet
Hayes Warner
At the Ink screening and opening red carpet
Chase Sui Wonders
At the Ink screening and opening red carpet