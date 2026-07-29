A lot of celebrities claim to be booked and busy, but nobody is taking the cake in 2026 quite like Zendaya. As if running around the world on global press tours wasn’t enough, she’s adding another brand to her ambassador stable: Prada Beauty. Now her and hubby Tom Holland are both not only costars of The Odyssey and Spiderman: Brand New Day, but Prada fragrance faces.

Zendaya has been running through high-fashion looks like it’s easy (and let’s face it, for her it is), appearing in a Matierès Fécales angel-wing dress for The Odyssey and bespoke Ashi Studio spider couture for Spiderman: Brand New Day, and one constant on her face (and pulse points) has been Prada Beauty. Her new Paradoxe Sweet Chemistry campaign mirrors her chameleonic red-carpet energy, seeing her embody two unique looks and succinctly capturing what makes Zendaya Zendaya, as she says herself: “Never the same, always myself.”

“I love how Paradoxe celebrates complexity, capturing both strength and vulnerability without trying to frame or define someone,” the actress says via press release. “For me, the fragrances we choose are a reflection of how we move through the world. Joining the brand felt like a completely natural extension of that mindset, especially since Paradoxe was already a personal favorite that I wore long before I was approached.” On press tours for both The Odyssey and Spiderman: Brand New Day, she has worn Prada Beauty face products as well, most notably at The Odyssey’s New York premiere in a fresh-faced look with noticably little face makeup. Her fragrance choice, however, will always be the same, and Prada’s Paradoxe newest edition, Sweet Chemistry, balances fruity blackcurrant with seductive neroli.

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Zendaya’s year is just getting started: After she (hopefully) takes some much-needed rest and relaxation after her blockbuster summer, she’ll gear up to promote Dune: Part Three in the fall. While we can’t begin to predict what she’ll wear, we know she will leave a delicious Paradoxe scent wherever she goes. The fragrance is naturally sold out, but keep tabs on Sephora’s website for a restock.