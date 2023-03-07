Hannah Einbinder Used 'Vibe Curation' To Prep For The Louis Vuitton Show

As the Fall 2023 season of fashion month draws to a close, some of the biggest names in the industry are showing their latest collections in front of packed houses in Paris. One of said big names is Louis Vuitton, which held its show on Monday at the Musee d'Orsay, presenting the newest offering from Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, who invited an impressive crew of his famous friends and muses. Among them was Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, and the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor, writer, and comedian took NYLON behind the scenes as she got ready for the big event. From matcha and croissants to some crucial “vibe curation” at her hotel, here’s how Einbinder prepped for her Paris Fashion Week outing.