Three Cheers For Sadie Sink’s Perfect Calvin Klein Jeans

Happy almost Fashion Month and Happy September, NYLON girls and guys. If there is an impending sense of doom in the back of your mind, congratulations, you work in the fashion industry. If you’re ready to shop the fall collections and amass a wishlist bigger than your grocery list, congratulations, you’re also in the right place! Gap cannot and will not stop this year, and its latest product expansion is both ludicrously capacious and affordable. Elsewhere, we have jelly-pink jewelry, excellent Sadie Sink photos, and a few more campaigns to sink your teeth into before the long weekend, where we’ll be staring a blank wall and mentally preparing for the month ahead. (And we hope you’ll tag along once we log back in!)

Introducing GapBag

Gap Inc.’s Executive Director of Accessories Reed Krakoff knows a thing or two about the accessories customers want. His first line of bags for the brand extends across categories from small crossbody bags to huge schleppers in a variety of fabrics. There’s the Five-Pocket Tote (pictured here), a sturdy everyday bag; The Hoodie Tote, which reimagines the brand classic as a shoulder bag; and The Favorite Tote, which is exactly what it sounds like: an easy carryall. The whole range is $29.95-148, and available online and in select Gap stores Sep. 8.

Christian Ferretti

Enter The Coco Mademoiselle World

Chanel’s in on the ambery wave taking over the fragrance world with its new Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu, a sticky-sweet update to the classic scent. If you’re in New York, you can take your olfactory experience to the next level and head to the pop-up at 873 Washington St. in the Meatpacking District for an immersive café that mirrors the same one campaign star Gracie Abrams danced through. Pick up a bottle and customize it, plus peruse the suite of makeup and other products available. It’s open on Sep. 11 and 18 from 12 to 7 p.m., and on Sep. 12-13 & Sep. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..

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Van Cleef & Arpels Goes Pop

The brand behind the ever-present Alhambra motif is giving a fresh take on the classics with its rose-pink enamel version of the beloved pendants. Shop the range of girly earrings, pendants, and necklaces now online and in-store.

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More Campaigns, Anyone?

I’m back for another round of “pick your fashion-campaign fighter” with another host of Fall/Winter 2026 campaigns to set your mood-boards and wallets ablaze with inspiration.

Let’s hear it for Sadie Sink: NYLON cover star, mystery Spiderman girl, and now, a face of Calvin Klein. She follows Tate McRae with a cute at-home campaign in relaxed jeans and that million-dollar red hair.

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Irina Shayk goes full vamp for Agent Provocateur, who tapped the creative duo Steven Klein and Patti Wilson to photograph and style, respectively, the latest styles from the lingerie experts.

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UGG’s “Born To Feel” Fall campaign highlights the moments you feel most comfortable: When you’re with your girls. Duos Adwoa Aboah & Emily Ratajkowski plus Rowan Blanchard & PinkPantheress show off the hero styles of the season, including the Micro Mini classic.

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Burberry takes on the night in London with a moody neo-noir campaign showing off the runway’s best leather trenches and jackets on Romeo Beckham and a faux-hawked FKA Twigs.

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After getting married at Madison Square Garden, Travis Kelce couldn’t help but embrace the city with Tommy Hilfiger for its Fall campaign. The video sees him posted up at the Plaza, running into everyone from Gigi Hadid to Jisoo and Peggy Gou. When you’re at the Plaza, everyone is in the Tommy family.

Amelia Gray and Iris Law know how to layer, and they were put to the test of how much leopard could be worn in one day for the DKNY Fall campaign shot in the animal-print-loving streets of downtown Manhattan.

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Paris and Karl Lagerfeld just make sense — not only the city and the late designer, but the reality star Paris Hilton and the brand that has cast her in yet another stylish campaign. The faux-fur cross-stitch coat is a winner in my books.

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Finally, never one to sit back and shoot a simple campaign, Diesel shot its models, made cardboard cutouts of said looks, and then took them around the world for an in-situ meta-shoot that we can’t help but giggle at.