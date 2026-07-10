Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“The Bridge” by Kelela feat. PinkPantheress Mother and daughter, together at last. This track is the perfect sonic encapsulation of a forbidden late-night rendezvous — it's sexy, grimy, and cloaked in secrecy, just how it should be.

“Joy” by Role Model Is it concerning that Role Model’s happiness seems to be tied to his relationship status? Yes. Can we empathize? Absolutely.

“Notting Hill” by Suki Waterhouse Named after the 1999 Julia Roberts-led romcom, you’d think this would be a love song about Waterhouse’s partner Robert Pattinson. In reality, it’s actually an ode to her old London apartment, though the lyrics do a great job of blurring the line between the song’s true subject and its expected one.

“Morning Dew (Donk)” by Beyoncé Real ones know this isn’t a leftover from the B’Day era like Beyoncé claims, but real ones don’t care, either. One day we’ll get a Bey project produced entirely by Pharrell. One day…

“I Just Got Mad” by Malcolm Todd If releasing a new song just one month after dropping an album is how Malcom Todd chooses to channel his anger, then who are we to judge?

“Get Me Down” by Nia Archives feat. Jorja Smith More songs should be mostly drums.

“Knocking At The Sky” by The Last Dinner Party More songs should also have a false ending.

“Hi From Me” by Wet Leg If the last 20 seconds of this song doesn’t become a viral TikTok sound, something has gone seriously wrong.

“Face Card” by Nate Sib It was pretty dire there for a second, but men are finally making music we can dance to again. Hallelujah.