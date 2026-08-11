Malcolm Todd Talks Covering Robyn For His Gap Campaign & Chilling With Inde Navarrette

Malcolm Todd is all grown up. The 22-year-old singer is having the summer any young artist dreams of, not only with a Billboard 200 Top 5 placement with his second album, Do That Again, but also a song of the summer contender with his 2024 sleeper hit “Earrings” doing incredible numbers on streaming. The fashion world is duly taking note on his meteoric rise, and with Todd’s casual Cali-boy style and adorable smile making him a standout, Gap tapped him to lead its newest campaign, “Denim on Your Own.” The task wasn’t as easy as just posing in front of a camera: Gap asked Todd to cover perhaps the most legendary pop song of the 21st century, “Dancing on My Own.” But Todd, ever the cool guy, tells NYLON there were no nerves about lending his voice to a Robyn track: “It was just like getting in the studio with your best friends and getting to sing an awesome song.”

His laid-back attitude lends itself well to the relaxed ’90s Loose fit he rocks in the campaign, and it makes him right at home with literally everyone, including his campaign co-star Inde Navarrette, who is also experiencing a breakout summer for the books. They exchanged words of wisdom on set, then danced it out in other hero styles, including the Mid-Rise Straight Taper Jeans, which have a polished edge yet maintain that low-key feel Gap is known for. It’s a hallmark moment for Todd, who went from his unofficial young-adult training via living in the East Village — “I didn’t go to college. I was like, ‘If I’m not going to college, I’m going to live in the East Village.’” — and eating junk food on tour to now selling out Radio City Music Hall (twice!) and putting fruit and almonds on his rider.

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Before he hits the road on his sold-out Do That Again Tour, Todd dialed in from Los Angeles to talk to NYLON about shooting the campaign, his early Gap memories, and his song of the summer picks.

How was the process of recording a cover of “Dancing on My Own”?

It was awesome. It was really exciting. Some people think it’s nerve-wracking, or that you have to follow in these footsteps — it’s such an iconic song — but the energy the Gap team put into the process was just like, “Go have fun. Go do your thing. There’s no rules. We know you love this song, so just go have a blast and we want to hear your voice on it. We don’t want to hear a copy of that.” It got me excited. I felt like I was getting to do a fun project. I got to bring in all the people I work on my albums with, so it was just like getting in the studio with your best friends and getting to sing an awesome song.

Was it your idea to do that song in particular?

Yeah, they laid out a few songs and were like, “This is what we think really works. What are you feeling?” And “Dancing on My Own” was the one for me. I really love that song.

Tell me about shooting the campaign with Inde Navarrette. How was the experience on set?

That was awesome. She’s so cool and so down to earth. I loved Obsession; I’m a fan of her work. It’s nice to hang out with nice people. Hanging out with a contemporary and someone who’s also on the rise of fame, and getting to talk about that and connect on that level, was cool. She’s handling everything so well, and it’s an honor to get to work together.

Did she give you any good advice? Did you give her any advice?

We talked about how it’s all about being yourself. We were like, “Look, we’re just ourselves. That’s all we should do. It’s worked so far. You just got to keep at it.”

Bjorn Loos

Do you have any memories of wearing Gap as a kid?

Yeah, for sure. I remember back to school shopping with my mom and being like, “I want this; I want this; I want that.” I remember my mom getting mad at me for spilling on my Gap tees and stuff and being like, “Just eat with a fork and knife.” I’m a very messy eater, so I remember being stoked in my new Gap clothes and then being also like, “Oh, whoops.”

What is your favorite denim fit from the Gap collection?

It’s the loose style for sure. That’s definitely my fit of jeans. I think that works the best for me. I’m slowly going skinnier and getting more comfortable with that, but I think it’s the perfect middle ground where it’s loose but not overly baggy. It’s very comfortable and looks good with any shoes, which is the battle with jeans sometimes. Sometimes they restrict you and you can’t wear certain shoes with, but I could wear any shoe with those. It’s super easy. And it feels very like, I just roll out of bed, throw ’em on. Very boyish, cute.

How do you feel about skinny jeans?

I’m warming up to skinny jeans for sure. I have pretty skinny legs, and so I always felt like they kind of made me out a little bit, but as I’m growing up, I’m noticing it’s a good look.

Bjorn Loos

I have loved seeing everybody embrace “Earrings,” it’s been a big summer song. What’s your song of the summer?

That’s a good question… I would say I love “The Feeling” by Steve Lacy. That’s a big song this summer. Another song of the summer is “Sue Me” by Audrey Hobert.

You are headed out on tour this fall. How will you be wearing your Gap denim on stage?

That’s a good question. I want to feel very free on stage this summer... I mean, I guess this fall. My vibe on stage is not too much of a getup. I feel like I had to change my character to be on stage. I want to feel like I went to go eat lunch, I was in a cute outfit, and then it’s time to go play guitar, and I’m still just in my cute outfit. I’m not dressing up for anybody. I feel like being free, casual, and comfortable on stage. My Gap denim will be the move.

Besides all the fabulous Gap denim, what else is a tour must? What’s on the Malcolm Todd rider?

I’ll let you in on my rider in the green room: I just have almonds, fruit, and water. That’s what I like to snack on. I have such a sweet tooth that if I put sweets in my rider, I’ll eat every sweet I see. I have to limit myself. I’ve found a love for berries and almonds. That’s my candy. That’s my food rider, and then little things to keep my voice right, and maybe some games like Rummikub or playing cards.

Wow. I’m shocked and impressed by the self-control, honestly.

Yeah, you got to do it. I mean, my first few tours, it was pretty much Twinkies and Doritos. At some point, you have to grow up, and I think this is the time.

Shop the denim from the “Denim On Your Own” campaign in Gap stores and online at gap.com now.