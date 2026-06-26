Inde Navarrette Stars In Sombr’s New Music Video: See The Exclusive Photos

It seems like everyone and their mother was in a race to drop new music today — Gracie Abrams is lamenting about her life, Phoebe Bridgers marked her grand return with a Peter Pan-syndrome anthem for the ages, Charli xcx is making Y2K pop-rock music, and Sombr is at war with the man in the mirror.

On his new song “My Body Isn’t Ready,” the 20-year-old “Homewrecker” singer gets vulnerable about his insecurities and the negative impact they have on his love life. “I like you, but my body isn't ready / I want you, but the mirror won't let me / I try to be the person you're expecting / But I'm not ready, I'm not ready,” Sombr sings in the chorus. The music video is just as revealing: As he slinks around a swanky Hollywood party (hosted by Off Campus’ Josh Heuston) looking disinterested and detached, Sombr meets Obsession star and rising It girl Inde Navarrette, but it’s not enough to pull him out of his funk. Unable to shake his desire to disappear, Sombr paper maches himself into a human statue, before eventually being rescued by Navarrette. They go on to have a (seemingly) happy ending, watching the city of L.A. erupt into fireworks, though they noticeably never lock lips.

Navarrette joins Addison Rae, Quen Blackwell, and Madeline Argy in the canon of Sombr video vixens — yet another sign of her burgeoning It girl status.

Judging by the sweet BTS photos shared exclusively with NYLON, it looks like the song’s solemn themes didn’t stop the duo from having a great time on set. In one photo, Sombr and Navarrette are laughing in their respective director’s chairs; in another, the pair are tenderly holding hands.

While you listen to the new track, scroll through the exclusive photos below.