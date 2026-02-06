Soundcheck
Let Sombr Treat You Better
Is it homewrecking if it’s really love?
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features seven of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Homewrecker” by Sombr
If someone told me I hit like a drunk cigarette, I would absolutely ditch my partner for them in a heartbeat. Another smash written entirely by Sombr, the singer marries his brand of humor (“I don't wanna be how you formulate opinions on astrology”) with an otherwise earnest declaration of unrequited love (“Do you got plans for life? / 'Cause I don't wanna just romance tonight”) over a pop-rock beat shrouded in a vintage sheen. How Cancerian of him.
“I’ll Change For You” by Mitski
“How do I let our love die / When you're the only other keeper / Of my most precious memories?” Talk about a heartbreaker from beginning to end. And while I don’t condone changing for anyone, I can’t say I haven’t been there, too.
“Heaven” by Arlo Parks
Someone needs to mix this with “Passionfruit” expeditiously. I hear something...
“Cook” by Sofi Tukker feat. J Balvin
The chemistry between the DJ duo and Balvin is simply undeniable. Let them cook! And if you can’t handle the heat... well, you know the rest.
“If Only” by Charlotte Day Wilson
The theme of this week’s Soundcheck is: regretful yearning. It’s not easy playing the “shoulda, coulda, woulda” game over a lost connection, but Charlotte Day Wilson makes it sound (and feel) so good.
“Flood” by Dua Saleh feat. Bon Iver
It’s only February, and this is already a top contender for collab of the year. Here, Saleh’s fragile, textured tone and Vernon’s delicate falsetto are evenly matched, resulting in a song that sounds like it’ll crack at any moment. Handle with care.
“Time After Time” by EJAE
Now that’s how you celebrate a Grammy win. Yes, it’s a song about heartbreak, but the anthemic electro-beat and liberating vocal performance feel very much like a victory lap. The accompanying video underscores this message, both in the literal and metaphorical sense — not only is the singer driving around the city of stars in her Volvo XC60, but she’s also finds a way to integrate the creative process into her commute by using the car’s turn signals into her next smash hit. Everything she touches turns to gold, and every adventure is an opportunity for inspiration.