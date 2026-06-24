Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Album, ‘Lost Weekend’

Yes, it’s going to be a Phoebe Bridgers fall, but it’s also going to be a Phoebe Bridgers late-summer. On June 24, the “I Know The End” singer announced that her third solo album Lost Weekend arrives on Aug. 14, one month before she’s expected to head out on tour.

Per the album’s press release, fans can expect the new record to “refine many of the motifs that distinguished her work,” while still serving up her fair share of “surprises.” Bridgers also announced via Instagram that the album’s lead single will be released on June 25, though she didn’t share any further details.

That’s about all we know about Lost Weekend so far — even the album’s cover, a blurry blue infrared-esque photo of Bridgers’ face, doesn’t provide much context. The good news is, we won’t have to wait much longer to hear our first taste of the new project.