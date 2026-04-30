Ella Bright Is The Star Of Your Next Hockey-Show Obsession

Heated Rivalry fans, gird your loins: More hockey romance is on the way. Off Campus is a new show based on the book series of the same name, exploring the relationship between a university hockey player, Garrett, and a music student, Hannah. Ella Bright is coming to your small screens as Hannah on May 13, and before that, the show made its red-carpet debut. What better way to honor her on-screen romance than with a pair of Louboutins that look like couture skates?

Bright has previously made waves in her native England with roles on television shows; this marks her first time on an American show. Her day-of routine for the premiere was pretty low-key; her playlist was “the SZA radio and Kendrick Lamar hype playlist. I love a Top 100,” she tells NYLON. She slipped into a black strapless dress by Emilia Wickstead with some killer glam. Her pre-premiere snack of choice? “Chips and salsa with guacamole and a cup of crunchy ice!” Sometimes, a girl just needs something to chew on. Below, take a look at what her afternoon entailed (spoiler: lots of Polaroids) before making her way to the red carpet.

Parker Burr “Mid-glam!”

Parker Burr “Love my amazing team, Allan and Rena!”

Parker Burr “Essentials baby!!”

Parker Burr “Hi, it me.”

Parker Burr “It me: the sequel.”

Parker Burr “Couldn’t pick so here’s four!”

Parker Burr “Peep the Aquaphor.”

Parker Burr “Couldn’t pick so here’s six!”

Parker Burr “Louboutins are giving ice skates #GoHawks”

Parker Burr “Floor 6 to Floor 1.”

Parker Burr “Don’t mind the identical twins in the background.”

Parker Burr “Someone told me to put my hands up.”

Parker Burr “Me 😁😄😆☺️”

Parker Burr “Let’s wear strapless black dresses and not tell him.”

Photographer: Parker Burr

Hair: Rena Calhoun

Makeup: Allan Avendano

Styling: Aimee Croysdill